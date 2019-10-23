Jays x-Five wireless headphone review: Comfort sounds

The explosion of audio brands in India has brought down the barrier to entry that a lot of users had because of the high price points of quality products. Now a good audio experience is not essentially tied to paying a premium for it.

The Jays x-Five wireless headphone will be one such device that tries to offer a superior audio experience to users at a more affordable price point of Rs 3,999. Remember this is a Bluetooth on-ear headphone with the option to go wired if needed.

The Jays x-Five is a very company headphone model, just the right size to go around your next and inside your backpack. There ear cups are soft and comfortable. So is the padding on the headband. The ear cups cover the ears, but don’t envelop it fully. But there is enough pressure here to keep external noises away. There is a power and pairing button as well as a play button flanked by volume controls.

Paring is easy. Once done, these controls can remotely control your source be it a Mac or an iPhone.

The Jays x-Five has a soft, neutral type audio quality. It can be a bit tinny at times, but not too sharp. So it’s great for vocal-based audio, and works for other formats like podcasts or just watching a movie. The audio is rich and gives you a wrap feel. This might not be the best option for those who like a lot of bass in their ears.

This is the sort of headphone you will want to carry with you all the time and the 20-hour battery life takes care of that. The fact that the Jays x-Five can be folded for stowaway also makes it ideal for those looking for a headphone for their daily commute.

At Rs 3,999, the Jays x-Five offers comfort and decent audio quality at an affordable price point. There is a lot to like about this set.