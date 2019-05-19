Jabra Evolve 65e review: Making all the right noises at work

Why should smartphones have all the fun? That seems to be the one motto behind the Jabra Evolve 65e, a wireless earphone set aimed at professionals.

Advertising

The Jabra Evolve 65e offers a neckband design that was all the rage over the past year or so. The band offers controls on the right and the wire that flow out of the back to the earbuds from this side also house the microphone.

A press of the power button switches on the headphone with a loud twang in your ears that emphasises the audio quality of the Jabra Evolve 65e. The power button is flanked by volume controls. The mic piece has a button to summon the voice assistant on your phone.

Where the Jabra Evolve 65e stands out for me its ability to connect wirelessly to a desktop or workstation with the help of a USB transmitter. This USB dongle connects immediately to the earphone and there is no pairing needed.

Advertising

The audio quality of the Jabra Evolve 65e is among the most balanced I have heard in a long time. It is not overpowering on bass and has the right depth and is soft on the ears. I tried my regular mix and experience was good all through.

Given that there is a good microphone hanging just next to your mouth, this is also a good option for those who take a lot of calls during the day. In fact, even the design is meant for those who have to be plugged in for long hours at work. The earphones are comfortable even after a long session and the neckband does not weigh you down.

There are some other features that make these earphones very unique. Using the Jabra Sound+ app you can select presets for the audio profile or just move around the equaliser the way you want. So if you are a bass boost kind of person, then this is where you need to be.

Also, there is a hear through mode which is best for when you don’t want to be fully cut off from what is happening around you. Given that this is a product being pushed for professionals, my favourite feature was the focus mode where you can select preset sounds ranging from white noise to a thunderstorm, whatever helps you concentrate better at work.

As someone who works in an open office environment, this is a feature that I can only appreciate. Another feature that is handy in the office is a busy light that will tell people you should not be disturbed.

On a full charge, the battery can last you a whole day of calls and music, which is good. But then this as a slightly larger battery than some of the other models with this design.

Also read | Stuffcool Stuffbuds review: Can it get any smaller?

The Jabra Evolve 65e is a dependable earphone for those who want to mix work and leisure. However, the earphones don’t come all that cheap and costs Rs 20,320. So you can hope your company loves your productivity and will pay for you to get one.