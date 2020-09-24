Jabra Elite active 75t review: Earphones that help you focus

The Jabra Elite active 75t is no different and offers clarity when you are on a call without making the voice on the other side sound like it's coming out of a pipe. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

Jabra Elite Active 75t review: Jabra has been known for its professional grade audio devices, especially when Bluetooth earpieces were all the rage. Now, the company has been pushing into the music space too with Bluetooth devices entering the truly wireless era, not limited to a single earpiece. The latest from the company is the Jabra Elite active 75t aimed at those who would like to take their music and calls beyond the home and office.

As the name suggests, the Jabra Elite active 75t are meant for those who would sweat out a bit with the earphones on. So they come with an IP57 rating which keeps them safe despite you getting caught in the rain or deciding to jump in the pool for a quick splash around. The earphones come in a very compact charring case, which is also capable of charging wirelessly with any Qi charger.

The earphones themselves have a trendy design and fit well in your ears whatever you do. I like the new earphones that sort of lock into your ears once you push and turn them a bit. Both the earphones have buttons on the outer side for you to control.

Jabra still has the best products when it comes to sheer audio quality available during calls. The Jabra Elite active 75t is no different and offers clarity when you are on a call without making the voice on the other side sound like it’s coming out of a pipe. Also, the microphones on both sides ensure that the person you are speaking too also hears you loud and clear.

This clarity is also experienced when you use the voice assistant function and ask Siri to pull up a song. Siri can hear your commands clearly even with noisy news TV playing in the background, which is quite an achievement.

The music quality is good and the audio profile in balance with a hint of a bias for bass. Moving from Yanni’s In the morning light to Enya’s Orinoco Flow, I could feel is bass wrap around the songs. But using the Jabra Sound+ app I could tune it just the way I liked. In fact, this app gives more controls than most other apps of the kind with presets as well as an equaliser. So when I switched on Taaron Ke Shehar, the audio profile was exactly the way I like it.

Also, the app lets you switch to the special modes that help you focus or make you aware of your surroundings while commuting. While this earphones do not have active noise cancelling, they do keep most of the sounds out. This is why there is a hear through mode that lets you keep tab of what is happening around you. Even here, the app offers customisation on how much ambient sound you want to flow in. The mode can be activated by tapping the earphone or via the app.

Given our work from home existence, one feature I really enjoyed was the preloaded sounds that let you focus on work. There is this ventilation fan sound that cuts of everything happening around you, leaving you with just your work or thoughts. And you can choose from waterfall to rainy day or just a cavern to help you focus. On the app you can also customise how the buttons work exactly the way you want.

Overall, the Jabra Elite active 75t are a versatile truly wireless earphone set that offers good music quality, great call quality and customisations that give you the edge while working from home. I recommend this for those who are looking for an earphone primarily for work, which can also be taken to the gym or to the bed to enjoy a playlist before your sleep.

