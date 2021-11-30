Jabra Elite 7 Pro review: One for the workaholics

Jabra has been an important player in the space of serious audio products that cater to uses beyond entertainment. For Jabra it is almost as if the superb audio quality for entertainment purposes is a just byproduct of what they do. The latest from Jabra, the Elite 7 Pro wireless earphones, falls into the same category.

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro looks and feels like other truly wireless earphones from the company I have tested in recent months. It comes with a stylish case that also charges wirelessly very easily. The earpieces fit perfectly and come with extra silicone tips for those who need a better fit.

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro comes with active noise cancellation (ANC), but it does not offer the kind that takes you into a vacuum as soon as the earphones are put in. Sitting next to an air purifier I was expecting to be blown away when I put on the earphones, but the impact was a little bit subdued. But you notice the power of this earphone when you switch to ‘hear through’ mode using the app. That’s when you hear much more than you can naturally — like the chatter on the basketball court downstairs, or a dog barking for attention in an apartment in another block. This is the contrast that the ANC needs on the Elite 7 Pro.

The audio quality is just what makes you take a break from the constant calls to hear ‘Happier than Ever’ by Billie Elish only to realise that spatial audio version of ‘Staying Alive’ is maybe more apt for your present situation.

I sat by the Ganga in Rishikesh and took a 10-minute Balance meditation session and the Elite 7 Pro was the perfect companion. But stuck at work in smoggy Noida, I could switch on the cavern soundscape with the Jabra app to regain my sense of calm, if there is some such thing.

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro is the sort of earpiece you will wear all day, in a few minutes forgetting you are connected. So you will be switching between calls, some ANC-driven silence, and music to get through your workday. And calls will be an important part of what you use these earphones for. It is also where it excels switching the audio profile to offer the kind of clarity very few personal audio devices can. It is so clear and natural during a call that you can hear your colleagues drink water during a Zoom call.

The Elite 7 Pro works instinctively with Alexa and you can just ask her to play your favourite song or pull up a fact that you want to verify. The battery can last a full, extra-long, workday of at least nine hours without the earphones going back into the case.

At Rs 18,999 the Jabra Elite 7 Pro is a real premium earphone for those who want to concentrate at work, be heard on business calls, and take a break with their favourite music. Yes, the ANC could pack a bit more oomph, but it won’t impact your experience in any way.