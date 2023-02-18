Jabra Elite 5 review: A perfect earphone for the office, and after

Our work lives have changed again in the past few months. After almost two years of working in isolation, most of us are back in the office. But we have still not shrugged ourselves out of video meetings and long conference calls, not with a lot of our colleagues still working from home and remote locations. For someone like me, this means keeping earphones handy for the many calls I have to log into while at work. And if they are noise-cancelling earphones, then they help me isolate even in the open office environment I am in. And this is where a product like the Jabra Elite 5 is perfect.

Jabra Elite 5

The Jabra Elite 5 are a pair of compact truly wireless earphones, as we have come to expect from Jabra. In fact, the Jabra brand comes with a sense of balance, a promise that it can manage both your work and entertainment requirements in perfect tandem.

To start with, the design is such that no one will mind you wearing these all day long at work. And the fit is perfect, and that too without the need for any silicone fins. I have the habit of walking briskly in the office if I am on a long, not-so-productive, call. At least, I will manage to increase my steps for the day during this time. And for all those exertions, the Jabra Elite 5 stayed well in place and I am sure it will even if you take it for an early morning run.

The Elite 5 support SBC, AAC & Qualcomm aptX codecs

Why does Jabra call it hybrid active noise cancellation?

Hybrid ANC tries to get you the best possible noise cancellation by processing noises captured by both the feedback and feedforward microphones. Ideally, this means it can cut both ambient and specific noises.

The Jabra Elite 5 does a decent job, though it is not the best ANC I have used recently — that will have to be the Apple AirPods Pro 2. But it is good enough to cut off the drone of the chimney in my open kitchen, which is the biggest irritant when I am trying to write early in the morning. Using the Jabra Sound+ app, you can easily switch to transparency mode or just switch off the ANC altogether. I found the ANC very effective when I was taking calls sitting at my desk, with all the newsroom activity happening around me.

In fact, the 6-mic call technology of Jabra makes the Elite 5 perfect for those who find themselves on the phone or on Zoom all the time. Even when I was walking around my apartment block on a windy February evening, the mics were able to cut off the ambient noise and process only what was needed for the call.

How good is the Jabra Elite 5 for music?

Given that Jabra evolved from a corporate environment, I have always found the audio profile of Jabra earphones very balanced. It is not trying to floor you with extra bass or beats.

My morning list of Carnatic Fusion from Saindhavi’s version of Raghuvamsa Sudha to Sreevalsan J Menon’s Yamuna, were all a pleasure to listen to. In fact, I felt the Elite 5 is one of the best earphones I have used to enjoy vocal-heavy compositions.

Audio is outputted from 6mm speakers

But by using the app, you can also get a bass boost or go sharper with more treble. In fact, a bass-boosted number like Ai Papi played with a more rounded profile on the Elite 5, than the booming effect most other earphones would give these days. That said, bass aficionados will not be happy with this bass, they will need more boost.

How good is the battery life?

On a full charge, the earphones themselves can last an entire workday for most people. With the case, you can repeat this cycle up to four times without going back to the charger.

The Jabra Elite 5 works with all the voice assistants. In fact, the Alexa app recognises that the phone is paired with the Elite 5 which works with Alexa. Voice commands work perfectly, though I have not been able to perfect the art of remembering to use these assistants.

Another feature that I really loved by the Spotify Tap option which starts playing from the streaming service with just a double tap on the left earphones.

Then you can also use the app to locate the Jabra Elite 5 in case you have forgotten where you left them. This is a feature all premium TWS should offer now.

Should you buy the Jabra Elite 5?

Yes, if you are looking for one device that balances your work and play needs. If you are looking for a top-end audiophile experience then Elite 5 is not the best option. At Rs 14,999, this is not as expensive as the Apple AirPods or Google Pixel Buds Pro, and that work in favour of the Jabra Elite 5