iSee4 eye massager from Breo review: Stress relief for your eyes

The iSee4 eye massager gives some relief to eyes after long hours in front of the screen. (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

The past few months have been stressful for most of us. This is not because we are working from home, but because of the way we are working from home. Long hours in front of the screen, often with no change of scenery or posture has its impact on mental health along with the physical stress. Our eye, which need to take a break from the stress of computer screens, is something we often ignore and by the end of the day you can feel it too.

The iSee4 eye massager from Breo wants to give some relief for your eyes after those long hours in front of the screen. The iSee4 is a single device though it looks like something out of a science fiction movie. It is almost like a goggle with an adjustable elastic band behind it. Inside, the part facing the eye is soft with a velvety fabric finish.

The eye massager comes in a white color option. (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan) The eye massager comes in a white color option. (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

On the front of the massager, there is a small LED panel with one button. This button on a long press switches on the massager. On consequent presses it offers the three modes — 10-minute sleep mode, 15-minute medium and a 20-minute hard mode. Each mode offers a combination of heat compression, vibration and air pressure to massage the area of the eye.

The massage itself is soothing and you feed the insides of the massager move slowly in a hands-like action. I loved the fact that the massager also puts pressure on the area around the temple. The heat is adequate and gives you a very comfortable feeling as you go about getting you eyes massaged. There is even some music and relaxing sounds that are played when you are in the medium and hard modes.

You can use this eye massager to get some relief from eye strain You can use this eye massager to get some relief from eye strain

With a slightly deviated nose, the massager sat a bit awkwardly for me especially after a few minutes of use. So make sure you use this with the right amount of tightness in the band and not resting on your nose. Also, I wanted the option to switch off the music — now the only option for that is to use the sleep mode.

The massager runs on battery and can be charged using a micro-USB port on the side.

At a price of Rs 9,999, the iSee4 eye massager from Breo is something you can look to invest in, especially if you feel really stressed out by the end of the day. Yes, it is a bit pricey, but worth the money given the situation we are in.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd