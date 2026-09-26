iPhone 18 Pro Max review: Apple finally lets the Pro be a tool

For those who cared to listen, there was a big message at the Apple iPhone launch event, and no, it was not the advent of the first iOS foldable, the iPhone Duo. Apple drew a clear line between its consumer and Pro devices. The message itself was not new, but it had always been subtle before. This time Apple did not even launch a regular iPhone at the event. With the iPhone 18 Pro Max, Cupertino made it clear that this phone is for those who want a professional workflow in their hand.

But let us not think of the Pro series as a phone for niches, not when millions across the world are donning the creator hat and making content for online platforms. This is Apple taking the battle to the camera companies and others who thought this segment could be theirs. The iPhone 18 Pro Max presents itself as a single device that can handle the entire creator workflow at a fraction of the price of a professional setup. At Rs 1,79,900, the iPhone 18 Pro Max can handle the entire creator workflow for less than half the price of a camera setup that delivers the same output.

Let me explain why. There are three factors that push the iPhone 18 Pro Max to the level of a standalone professional-grade device.

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Changes in the camera

The iPhone 18 Pro Max packs significant camera changes which, interestingly, are not of much use to regular users. To use a simple analogy, if you shoot in Auto or Programme mode on a DSLR, these changes won’t affect you. Apple is targeting those who shoot in manual mode.

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You now get a variable aperture, adjustable shutter speed and a live histogram to take your photos and videos to the next level. The variable aperture on the 48MP Fusion camera has physical blades that let in more light when you are shooting in dark conditions. The aperture now has an auto mode and four f-stops ranging from f/1.48 to f/4. This versatility clearly adds character to some shots, especially with a light source in the frame. I loved how the bulbs in my shots had a star effect that changed with the aperture setting. However, this feature is available only on the main lens.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max’s variable aperture ranges from f/1.48 to f/4, creating distinct star effects around light sources, as seen here. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express) The iPhone 18 Pro Max’s variable aperture ranges from f/1.48 to f/4, creating distinct star effects around light sources, as seen here. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)

I was personally more interested in shutter speed, as this is my go-to mode when shooting with cameras: muting the light a bit to bring more focus on the subject. I could shoot silhouettes like I did on the DSLR, without third-party iOS apps. And you can use all these features while shooting video too.

The live histogram and adjustable white balance make a huge difference when you are shooting in bright Noida sun. Yes, phone cameras usually adjust to this quickly. But that does not work for professionals who want exactly what they had envisaged to show up in the frame. This is the control I got with the new camera features, and that too while shooting 4K at 120fps.

The camera also drives the only design change in the phone: a slightly thicker camera bump.

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Desktop-class processor

For years now, iPhone processors have been ahead of the competition. In the initial years you could at least compare what that meant. Over the past couple of years, it has become difficult to compare even between generations of the iPhone. The A19 Pro on the iPhone 17 Pro Max was already blazing fast, and it is now tough to tell how much faster the A20 Pro is.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 18 series: Three new features that impressed me the most

What really matters is how this translates into a smoother workflow. Shoot a video in 4K at 120 or 60fps, make edits and colour corrections, render a new stitched output, and you will not get stuck at any point. Nor will the phone heat up at any stage, including while shooting high-frame-rate 4K video. This is the processor and the redesigned vapour chamber working in tandem. Most of us associate vapour chambers with gaming, but they make even more sense for professional workflows. A 1-minute 4K 60 fps video was processed and exported in a couple of seconds without any lag.

The processor also powers a supercharged Siri, which now understands what the user is doing or reading. You can ask it what it sees on the screen at any moment, or what is visible through the camera. For creators, that means getting context on a script, information about the location the camera is seeing, or tips on improving a frame, all without leaving the screen. Siri leverages the processor and Apple’s Gemini partnership to finally become relevant in an AI world. Queries get quick responses that are mostly accurate, and there is a chance its use will now go beyond Apple users voice-dialling someone.

More battery life

Apple packed a larger 5391mAh battery into the iPhone 18 Pro Max, meaning battery life is actually better despite the more powerful processor. This may be the first iPhone that can last 24 hours of proper usage without hours of browsing and consuming content, shooting a few minutes of video and editing the same, as well as regular chats and other app usage without you reaching for the charger. That is significant, especially for professional users. I could also use a third-party 60W GaN charger to get the battery to 50% in around 15 minutes.

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What’s missing?

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is a well-rounded phone. But if you were expecting a phone that would show the world you have upgraded from the 17 Pro Max in just a year, you only have the new colour options to pick from. There is no significant design change or feature you can flaunt. This is clearly another signal. It is almost like saying this segment does not really care about design antics as long as the product makes practical sense.

Also Read | Behind the iPhone Duo’s timing is pure economics

Since Apple is going after the professional user, it could have introduced accessories that turn this into a proper professional rig. You can buy those from other companies today, but an Apple rig would add more power to this phone.

Who should buy?

If you’re a regular smartphone user, don’t upgrade to this; the regular iPhone or iPhone Air will do just fine. If you already have a Pro device, only upgrade if you’re on an iPhone 15 Pro or older which had a significantly different camera. Otherwise, hold for another cycle. Unless you shoot in manual mode, the day-to-day experience won’t feel very different.

But if you are a creator or power user who will benefit from the better camera and processor, you can upgrade this year like every other year. This phone will give you an edge and more efficiency.

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I felt the iPhone Duo stole the thunder from the iPhone 18 Pro Max, arguably the most powerful phone on the planet. But this phone is grounded in its strengths and in the confidence that it is better than the rest. It knows it is playing for a professional crowd, one that will not be too impressed by the looks of the Duo.