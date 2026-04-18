I switched from iPhone 16 Pro to iPhone 17e: Why this is the iPhone most people actually need

We all have that friend who is absent on social media and seldom uses their smartphone the way most of us do—watching shows, playing games, streaming music, or doomscrolling. When asked why they barely use instant messaging apps or stream videos on their phones, the reply is: “The purpose of a phone is to stay connected.” No argument there, as this is a sentiment shared by millions. And, perhaps, this is why smartphones designed mindfully to keep things simple continue to find takers.

In an era where smartphones try to do everything, the iPhone 17e quietly asks a different question: what if a phone simply did enough and did it well? I have been using the iPhone 17e for the past few weeks. As a great admirer of compact phones, I am having a great time playing with Apple’s latest addition to the iPhone 17 lineup. It doesn’t have four cameras; it fits snugly in your hand and vanishes into your pockets, and there are no overbearing weight issues. This is one of the simplest yet most utilitarian devices I have tried in a long time. It is not only an affordable iPhone but also an entry point for all those who have been eager to experience the Apple ecosystem.

The iPhone 17e keeps things simple with a single rear camera and a clean, minimal back. The design feels intentional, without the bulk of multi-lens setups. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) The iPhone 17e keeps things simple with a single rear camera and a clean, minimal back. The design feels intentional, without the bulk of multi-lens setups. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

Before I share my experience with the iPhone 17e, I am currently dabbling between the iPhone 16 Pro as my primary device and the iPhone 13 Pro as a backup device. No comparisons with the new iPhone 17e, though, but I have been looking at the smartphone from the perspective of its ease of use as a daily device. And that is where the 17e stands out; it doesn’t try to constantly pull your attention. Instead, it settles into your routine without demanding it.

Easy on the eyes

The iPhone 17e comes in the quintessential packaging of Apple phones without the charging adapter, heavy literature, or, sadly, the Apple stickers. For this review, I got the white-coloured iPhone 17e, and it is available in black and soft pink options too. I am not someone enamoured with bright colours, yet the iPhone 17e in its pristine white glory grew on me.

The compact form factor makes the iPhone 17e easy to hold and use one-handed. It’s a reminder that smaller phones can still feel complete. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) The compact form factor makes the iPhone 17e easy to hold and use one-handed. It’s a reminder that smaller phones can still feel complete. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

The first thing I noticed unboxing it was how light and easy it felt on the hands. The glass back in white is good to look at, and the silver bezels add an elegant finish. The absence of a large camera island adds to the minimalist look. There is a restraint to the design that feels deliberate. Nothing here is trying to stand out for the sake of it. It needs to be noted that the iPhone 17e brings no radical visual redesign, though features like the addition of MagSafe and overall durability have improved.

It is the kind of device you stop noticing after a while—and that, in many ways, is the point.

The iPhone 17e sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display wrapped in an aluminium frame and weighs 170 grams. The display is lively, as it comes with HDR, True Tone, and a wide colour (P3) gamut. The screen features a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating. Despite the coating, I ended up leaving light smudges all over the screen. This is also the strongest iPhone screen I have ever used; it comes with Ceramic Shield 2. The beauty of this iPhone is that it blends with whatever situation you are in. Even with MagSafe built in, the design remains clean without adding any visual clutter.

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The iPhone 17e (left) next to the iPhone 16 Pro highlights the contrast between simplicity and a more feature-heavy approach. One keeps it minimal with a single lens, while the other leans into a full-fledged camera system. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) The iPhone 17e (left) next to the iPhone 16 Pro highlights the contrast between simplicity and a more feature-heavy approach. One keeps it minimal with a single lens, while the other leans into a full-fledged camera system. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

The quintessential iPhone display

The iPhone 17e stays true to the Apple ethos of bringing the best visual experience to its smartphones. From gaming to watching movies to playing games, the iPhone 17e display is dynamic. The colours are vivid, not too dark nor bright, balancing the visuals optimally for an easy viewing experience. It’s not a display that tries to overwhelm you with specs; it simply stays out of the way and lets you focus on what you’re doing.

The iPhone 17e, just like its predecessor, does not feature the feature-rich Dynamic Island; instead, it retains the older static notch. While the notch may seem like a visual obstruction, again, you may not have opted for the iPhone 17e had your fixation been bigger, notch-free displays. In a way, even this choice reflects the philosophy of the 17e as it isn’t chasing trends, just sticking to what works.

The 6.1-inch display remains bright and easy to read even under direct sunlight. It’s a screen that focuses on clarity and usability rather than flashy upgrades. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) The 6.1-inch display remains bright and easy to read even under direct sunlight. It’s a screen that focuses on clarity and usability rather than flashy upgrades. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

The display panel comes with True Tone, which adjusts the colour warmth based on the surrounding environment. When it comes to brightness, the device can reach up to 1,200 nits of brightness for HDR content. I have been using the device in the open for days, and I hardly ever have to squint to use the phone. The iPhone 17 got some of the most meaningful updates in recent years, such as a 120Hz display and an improved front camera. However, the iPhone 17e comes with the usual 60Hz screen and lacks the always-on display. This is not a downer, especially if you are upgrading from an iPhone SE or older models.

Performance

The iPhone 17e is powered by Apple’s A19 chip, the same one on the iPhone 17, though with a slightly reduced GPU. In real-world use, you would hardly notice any difference in performance, unless you are pushing it further with heavy gaming. For all the usual things like apps, multitasking, and browsing the web, the iPhone 17e feels smooth and responsive. Even at this price point, performance feels premium, something in which Apple continues to excel.

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Unlike the iPhone 16e, which came with a base storage of 128GB, the iPhone 17e now starts with 256GB, a welcome upgrade. Considering how photos, videos, and apps quickly take up memory, this alone makes the device a more practical option for long-term use. The phone features the new C1X modem, offering improved connectivity. In everyday use, calls were clear, and data performance was reliable.

Also read | Want to upgrade to the iPhone 17 Pro Max? Read this review before you do

When it comes to software, the phone runs on iOS 26 and features Apple’s new Liquid Glass interface that offers a seamless and visually appealing interface. The software experience, much like other iPhones, is smooth, stable, and refined. Animations are fluid, apps open instantly, and everything just works smoothly. Perhaps this consistency is what makes iPhones a dependable choice among users.

The battery life, too, is exceptional, as it comfortably lasts a full day with moderate use, essentially a mix of streaming, browsing, social media, and camera usage. While this phone is not revolutionary in its battery performance, it does the job reliably.

Camera and photography

The camera system on the iPhone 17e is where Apple has clearly drawn a line. There is a 48MP main camera sans ultrawide and telephoto. This may sound limiting on paper, and it is to an extent if you are someone who relies on multiple lenses; however, for everyday use, the camera works surprisingly well.

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Photos look sharp, and it produces accurate colours with a strong dynamic range. Most of the output is owing to Apple’s image processing. Skin tones, in particular, feel natural without being overly processed, which is where many mid-range cameras tend to falter. The camera produces improved portraits, better edge detection and overall faster processing. I noticed that with decent lighting, the photos turn out to be really good.

On the other hand, video performance is reliable with support for 4K at 60fps. However, there are some limitations. Low-light performance is not strong when compared to the iPhone 17 base models, and the absence of an ultrawide lens can feel limiting at times. Regardless, I feel, for the kind of user this device is aimed at, the camera is more than enough.

Who should pick the iPhone 17e?

I have concluded that the iPhone 17e is not a phone designed to impress Apple fanboys. Rather, it is designed for people who want a dependable iPhone. It is for those who are perhaps a little tired of phones trying too hard. Now, if you are upgrading from an older device—say an iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 or even older—the iPhone 17e will be a significant leap, as everything is faster, sharper, and more polished.

It is also a great option if you are switching from Android and want to segue into the Apple ecosystem without spending a bomb. It lowers the barrier without overwhelming you with features you may never use. This can also be ideal for those looking for smaller phones, as there are very few options in the market that do as well as the iPhone 17e.

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At the same time, this is not for everyone. If you are someone who cares about high refresh rate displays, advanced camera systems, or having the latest features, the limitations of the 17e may feel aggravated. In case you already own the iPhone 16e, then there is hardly any reason to upgrade.

Final verdict

The iPhone 17e works for those who do not care for advanced camera systems but feel more at ease with a device that is reliable at all times. The iPhone 17e is very intentional; it is not about cutting corners, but rather it is about focusing on what actually matters for most people. The iPhone 17e is compact, fast, reliable, and easy to use. The beauty of it is that it is not trying to be everything, and that perhaps is why it works. For the right user, the iPhone 17e might just be the perfect iPhone.