ION Party Starter speaker review: At Rs 990, turn your house into a mini disco

When it comes to portable Bluetooth speakers, the market now has a number of options and across price bands. The Ion Party Starter speaker is another one that joins the list, but at a very affordable price of Rs 990. The speaker projects multi-coloured party lights on walls and ceilings for those who really want a disco feel, but on a strict budget.

Interestingly, the Ion Party speaker’s pulsating lights tune their projections as per the music that is being played. The Ion Party Speaker is portable, compact and easy to carry around. It easily fit in my hand and its cylindrical shape helps with grip. The Bluetooth speaker comes with on/off button, play and pause button as well as buttons to turn off or on the LED lights. A thick rubber band at the bottom helps the speaker stay at place.

Ion Party Starter speaker can be turned on by long pressing the power button, and there is an LED indicator that turns Blue to show when your Bluetooth device is connected. The sound quality is good enough to fill a medium-sized room, though the audio starts to crack at really high volumes. There are no volume controls on the speaker itself, which is a bit disappointing. Still, the party speaker will stand out for its light show no matter where it is kept.

The speaker does a very good job of projecting light and can easily turn a small room into a mini disco. We wish it did an equally good job with the audio, but then one cannot have everything on a budget.

What I really liked is that you can switch on the LED lights even when there’s no music on. It was fun to watch LED lights pulsating as the projections got faster with fast music and slower while it played slightly slow songs. You get projections in all colours, including red, blue, and green, which is great. The cylindrical speaker has a crystal dome on top, which projects light. Frankly, this is most the interesting and fun part about the speaker.

Ion Party Starter speaker uses a standard USB Type 2.0 charging port. You can also connect your device via a 3.5mm audio jack on the speaker to play music. It also has an in-built mic that allows you to take calls, but I’d not recommend it as the voice is clear only when you hold the speaker really close to you and speak into it.

The Ion Party Starter speaker is currently listed on Amazon at Rs 990, which makes it a really affordable option. The lights bring the fun element, but honestly if you want better audio prepare to spend more.

