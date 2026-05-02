Infinix Note 60 Pro Review: A design you’ve seen before, performance you’ll notice

Quirky features in phones are not necessarily a requirement for smartphone users these days, but having them does make the experience exceptional. When you think of quirky, you may imagine a cool design, some lights, or even a fan for gaming. Well, that’s until you see the Infinix Note 60 Pro.

At first glance, it feels like the design is inspired by Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro camera island and Nothing’s Phone 3 dot matrix beside the camera module. But it’s different—the design language is simpler and unique for a mid-range device. I used the device for two weeks, and here is what I thought of it.

Design and display

The sleek design and camera module stand out immediately. The Infinix Note 60 Pro’s frame is lightweight, with a smooth matte finish on the black glass. It hosts a two-square camera module, an RGB notification light, and a dot-matrix display. The camera island is stretched across the device, inspired by Apple’s Flagship Pro models. The colourway, Solar Orange, is also very similar to Apple’s Cosmic Orange.

The device features a Dot matrix that is customisable, comes with games to kill time and displays time and weather. (Image: Ajay Hanje/ The Indian Express) The device features a Dot matrix that is customisable, comes with games to kill time and displays time and weather. (Image: Ajay Hanje/ The Indian Express)

Similarities aside, the phone is definitely a head-turner. The orange makes it stand out in a crowd—almost like Darth Vader’s lightsaber.

The dot matrix display is quirky yet useful. Programmed right, it can help notify you, or even let you play games like Star Blast, which is similar to Galaga. On a recent short trip, I found myself constantly playing, racking up high scores. The matrix can also be customised, which seemed pretty fun, and notifications are more convenient as you don’t need to check the main display.

The dispaly features a 4,500 nits peak brightness, which makes screen visible bright as day even under direct sunlight. (Image: Ajay Hanje/ The Indian Express) The dispaly features a 4,500 nits peak brightness, which makes screen visible bright as day even under direct sunlight. (Image: Ajay Hanje/ The Indian Express)

The device features simple volume and power buttons, a customisable button, and a heart rate and blood oxygen sensor.

The Infinix features a 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED Display with 4,500 nits brightness—easily visible under direct sunlight. The in-display fingerprint sensor has a short delay after powering on, but otherwise, the colour and clarity are decent. The bezel is smoothly integrated into the device, and the 144 Hz refresh rate makes streaming and gaming a treat.

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Performance

Powering this mid-ranger is the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The device can conduct all tasks without any hiccups and performs smoothly under extended use. Thanks to 3D VC cooling, the device does not heat up much.

During a recent heatwave, the phone held up impressively under extreme temperatures. Playing Call of Duty Mobile for long durations was seamless, proving its gaming certification wasn’t just a gimmick.

The device is available in Solar orange which makes the device eye-candy and an attention seeker on the streets. (Image: Ajay Hanje/ The Indian Express) The device is available in Solar orange which makes the device eye-candy and an attention seeker on the streets. (Image: Ajay Hanje/ The Indian Express)

Software is managed by Android 16-based XOS 16, with promises of three major OS upgrades and five years of security patches. XOS 16 borrows cosmetic elements from iOS 26, such as ‘Glow Space’ and depth-effect wallpapers, and even includes an AI Theme Generator for personalised options. The device also features JBL powered speakers, which are pretty well balanced and gets mag-safe speaker that has an ample amount of volume to fill the room.

Battery

The 6500 mAh battery is quite sufficient for everyday use and doesn’t run out until midnight. I used it while driving the whole day, with maps for navigation, and it lasted 10-11 hours without charging, even with gaming breaks.

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The battery percentage is displayed on the dot-matrix while the device is being juiced up. (Image: Ajay Hanje/ The Indian Express) The battery percentage is displayed on the dot-matrix while the device is being juiced up. (Image: Ajay Hanje/ The Indian Express)

The 90W charger provided with the device charges it from 2% to 100% in about an hour. Reverse charging is slower, but still handy. The phone also held up well during long gaming sessions or binge-watching Star Wars, especially when paired with the external MagSafe speaker that doubles as a stand.

Camera

The Infinix Note 60 Pro features a 50 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide rear camera, and a 13 MP selfie camera. The main lens captures colours and details with great detail. I also had the chance to witness the Ganga aarti, and the device captured close to unreal images.

The ultra-wide camera, however, lacks detail and produces softer images in daylight. The selfie camera is slightly grainy, with less clarity, though it avoids heavily altering skin tones like many competitors. Rounding the overall camera is good for daylight photography and capturing mid-details.

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Verdict

The Infinix Note 60 Pro is a power-packed mid-ranger with ample battery, good display, decent camera, and lastly, some eccentric features that make it fun to use. If the inspired design doesn’t bother you, this is a great mid-ranger option. The Snapdragon chip lets the device operate smoothly and has features that can both kill time and save it.