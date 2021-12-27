Infinix InBook X1 review: Good upgrade for those on older computers

It is understandable why some people are apprehensive about prominent smartphone makers launching notebooks. But I am pleasantly surprised by the InBook X1, Infinix’s first notebook in India. At Rs 45,999, the InBook X1 isn’t a low-end or budget notebook. It has almost everything you would expect from an everyday notebook, minus the price tag that’s typically attached to premium thin-and-light offerings from traditional PC makers these days. So, what are you getting with the InBook X1 and what are you giving up? I have spent the last week with a green-coloured Infinix InBook X1, and here’s what I’ve found.

Infinix InBook X1 (Intel Core i5 10th gen, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD) price in India: Rs 45,999

Infinix InBook X1 review: Design and aesthetics

The first thing I noticed when I unboxed and set up the InBook X1 on my desk was how different-looking this notebook was. It’s not your regular notebook available in a boring silver colour scheme made out of cheap plastic. My review unit came in Elves Green (you can also opt for the InBook X1 in Noble Red, Starfall Grey, and Elegant Black). It’s just so nice! The laptop is all aluminum; there is no flex on the screen or the keyboard. Infinix has applied a two-tone design on the lid, also seen on the Google PixelBook, and I think it works.

Its size and design have grown on me. At 1.48kg, it’s lightweight and I had no trouble carrying the notebook in my old Samsonite backpack. I also liked the sharper angles and edges of the InBook X1.

The InBook X1 has a backlit keyboard (more on that later), but no fingerprint reader to let you avoid typing passwords. It does, however, feature a physical privacy shutter for its webcam, which is on the left side of the notebook. The bezels around the sides of the display have been toned down, except for the bottom bezel which is an eyesore. As for the bottom bezel, I feel it has been an integral part of the InBook X1’s design language from the very start.

There are plenty of ports. You will find two USB-C ports including one supporting a DisplayPort dongle to connect an external monitor, a headphone jack, a microSD card slot, an HDMI port, two USB A 3.0 ports, and a USB A 2.0 port.

Infinix InBook X1 review: Display and speakers

The display is 14-inch in a 16:9 aspect ratio, with a resolution of 1920 x 1080p. It looks great, the contrast is sharp with clear details and I could read an e-version of The Indian Express without any trouble. The display is not super bright, but shows like Emily in Paris 2 look very natural and wonderfully sharp. The 720p webcam isn’t the best but it gets the job done. The front-facing speakers, to my surprise, are loud and crisp. The stereo separation feels immersive and there’s even plenty of bass in the mix, which is rare to see in a notebook under Rs 50,000. I never had to use an external Bluetooth speaker whether I am watching a movie, listening to casual music, or attending a video call.

Infinix InBook X1 review: Keyboard and touchpad

The best part of using the Infinix InBook X1 is the keyboard. The backlit keyboard has a snappy feel to it and a comfortable typing feel. The glass trackpad is fast and accurate. It’s also spacious.

Infinix InBook X1 review: Performance and battery

As for specs, my review unit came with the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Infinix is not selling the InBook X1 with the latest 11th gen Core i3 or i5 processor options but that’s not a bummer. These specs are fine for basic computing tasks. I frequently used this notebook to write news stories and lengthy feature pieces. Editing images was no issue either. Because the InBook X1 has a Core i5 processor, I am able to edit and post my stories directly in WordPress. The processor is fast, the RAM lets you open multiple Chrome tabs, and the storage is sufficient for stories, documents, and movies. It’s more than fast for average consumers and since this is running Windows 11, Microsoft’s newest desktop operating system, you can run any programmes you wish you want to use.

Infinix promises 13 hours of battery life, which is ambitious considering this is a Windows notebook. It lasted around 9 and a half hours in light web browsing and video playback. Using Chrome, I didn’t need to plug the InBook X1 in before the workday ended.

Infinix InBook X1 review: Should you buy it?

The Infinix InBook X1 isn’t made for demanding professionals, but it’s a very compelling option for beginners and average users including writers and students. Thanks to the Intel Core i5 processor, its 14-inch FHD display, and terrific keyboard and speakers, this notebook feels just right. If you are primarily writing, attending video calls, and streaming movies, I find the InBook X1 a nice notebook that perfectly balances price and performance. This is not designed for gaming or heavy tasks but it’ll be a huge game-changer for someone coming from a notebook running Windows 7 and old Intel Celeron processors. It’s a do-everything laptop that does not disappoint.