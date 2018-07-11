Infinix Hot 6 Pro Review: New budget smartphone at Rs 7,999

The Infinix Hot 6 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. The Infinix Hot 6 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor.

Infinix today launched the Hot 6 Pro, its latest offering in India starting at Rs 7,999. The smartphone features a display aspect ratio of 18:9, a dual camera setup on the back, and a 4,000mAh battery. We got to spend some time with the device and here is how we found it too be.

Inifinix Hot 6 Pro: Specifications

As for the specifications, the Infinix Hot 6 Pro sports a 5.99-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chip paired with the Adreno 308 GPU. The unit we had for testing featured 3GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage. All of which is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Coming to the cameras, the Hot 6 Pro features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a primary 13MP wide-angle sensor paired with a secondary 2MP sensor. On the front, it sports a 5MP camera for selfies along with a LED flash.

Inifinix Hot 6 Pro: Design and Display

The Infinix Hot 6 Pro sports a design similar to other smartphones in the price bracket, but the back is highly inspired by none other than the OnePlus 5T. The smartphone is housed inside a plastic body which the company has given a smooth matte finish too. The device is easy to hold and the matte finish provides extra grip. On the back, we get to see the dual camera setup along with the dual LED flash and a fingerprint sensor. On the front, we get to see the 5.99-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a noticeably big bezels at the bottom and the top. The 5MP front camera is also used to enable its Face Unlock feature. On the right edge, we get to see a textured power button along with plain volume rockers to differentiate between both. On the left edge, the device sports a dual SIM Card and microSD card slot. On the bottom edge, there is a 3.5mm audio output jack, a primary microphone, speaker grille, and a micro-USB port for charging and data transfer.

The Infinix Hot 6 Pro sports a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display is vibrant and colours are fairly accurate. It has good viewing angles and is extremely legible in both indoor and outdoor conditions. The auto-brightness was spot on and did not need any tweaking whatsoever irrespective of the conditions. While using the device in low lighting conditions, the brightness level adjusts automatically to low so that your eyes don’t hurt.

Inifinix Hot 6 Pro: Software

The Infinix Hot 6 Pro runs Google’s Android 8.0 operating system with the company’s own XOS 3.2 skin on top. Setting up the smartphone was quite easy and very similar to various other Android smartphones. However, the first thing the device started doing when it connected to the internet was to download the Play Store app and the services required to make it functional. The second thing that grabbed our attention was the extensive bloatware on the device like Carlcare, Magic Movie, Palmstore, PHX Browser, XClub, and much more. Surprisingly, the device came pre-installed with the Google Files Go app, which might have been a good thing if the company didn’t also bundle its own File Explorer app, both of which are uninstallable.

The XOS skin has a steep learning curve and takes a bit of time to get used too. There are a lot of things that feel unnecessary which the operating system skin could have done without. Sometimes I even felt like installing a different launcher on the device. However, if you are patient enough and get used to the device’s skin, it does feel intuitive and the fact that the smartphone comes with a theming engine out of the box does help with things a lot, as users can customise the look and feel of the smartphone to suit their taste.

Inifinix Hot 6 Pro: Security

The device features three ways of unlocking it – using the normal pattern/code lock, fingerprint sensor, and the Face Unlock feature. Setting up the fingerprint unlock is bit of a task, but when done, the fingerprint detection is quite accurate. Coming to the face recognition feature, the device comes with a separate app to set up the Face Unlock feature, which when opened lets the users scan their face and utilise the feature. We faced a lot of problems with the Face Unlock feature; sometimes it worked perfectly fine, however, most of the times it required to turn on its bright front LED light to capture the face, and sometimes it simply did not work. We had to give up in the end and open the device with our fingerprint or the password.

Inifinix Hot 6 Pro: Cameras

Coming to the cameras, the Infinix Hot 6 Pro features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor for adding the depth of field effect to the images. During our testing, we found that the rear camera took good shots in well-lit conditions both indoors and outdoors, the images came out colour accurate and sharp. However, when it came to low light photography the camera didn’t perform well, and loss of colours and sharpness could be seen along with grains and a few patchy spots.

As for the front camera, the images that we took came out overexposed, colour inaccurate, grainy, and void of much detail. Comparing it to other smartphones of the same price we do feel that the company could have put a better camera sensor up front.

Inifinix Hot 6 Pro: Performance

The Infinix Hot 6 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor paired with the Adreno 308 GPU. As for the benchmarking scores the smartphone scores 43837 on AnTuTu, 650 in the single-core test and 1707 in the multi-core test on Geekbench, finally in the PCMark’s Work 2.0 test it scored 3227 points. Most smartphones under the sub-8K price bracket score similarly. In real life usage, the device was able to hold its own in daily tasks like browsing the internet, clicking images, using social media apps. The device performs smoothly at most times, however, sometimes due to the excessive animations we could see minor lags and stutters. When intensive tasks are being done on the device like heavy multi-tasking and multi-window tests, the device displays a lot of lag and stutter.

Inifinix Hot 6 Pro: Battery

The battery life is where the Inifinix Hot 6 Pro was able to shine, it features a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. The device can be fully charged from the charger provided inside the box within 3.5 hours. The battery during real life testing was able to last us for about one and a half day on a single charge under normal usage.

Inifinix Hot 6 Pro: Verdict

The Infinix Hot 6 Pro is a decent smartphone for the price it has been released at. We are sure it will give good competition to other phones in this price bracket if the company manages to fix a lot of small problems here and there with a software update. Else it would be a bit difficult to recommend it.

