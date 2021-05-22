iGear Super Fan review: Cool air without wires

As most of us resumed work from home or entered the first full year of being away from office, we have realised how home offices come with its fair share of inconveniences. Often the best place to sit might not be the most comfortable, of the most comfortable place might not be the best to work from long hours.

So over the past few months, we have all added accessories that make our WFH desks better places. I for one have invested in a bunch of stuff from foot rests to a full study table and sturdy chair. I have also populated my desk with pen stands and mobile charging stations, table lamps and tissue boxes… the closest I can be to an office setting.

This is when I noticed the new iGear Super Fan in the market. So while my desk is in a cozy corner, it does get a bit hot at times being in between two windows with direct sunlight on it. And investing in a small pedestal fan has crossed my mind multiple times despite the AC in the room.

The iGear Super Fan is different. While it can become a tall pedestal fan with a stand of about four feet height, it can also go wireless thanks to the inbuilt battery. Now, that is something I have not seen before and had to give it a try.

When the review unit arrived last week, I was searching for a second box, because what I got was not much larger than a parcel of books. Inside there was one box, which opened up to reveal the head unit of the fan. Voila, this opens up to reveal the pedestal and telescopic stand. Quite impressive, because with a height adjustable stand I can keep this light-weight fan both on my table and below it and still get the same effect.

The fan has a micro-USB port at the base for charging. Once you are done you can move it anywhere as the 5000 mAh battery easily lasts 10-12 hours. At the base is a button that controls the speeds and powers off the device. All very simple and functional. There is also a USB port at the bottom in case you want to charge a port or power some other table gadget.

I also like how the fan can be adjusted to any angle you want. For instance, you can keep it on the floor and tilt it up towards the table or keep it at a height to tilt the wind flow down towards the sofa. As I mentioned earlier, the fan can be folded flat in case you want to carry it around whenever we start travelling again.

In the one week, I used this device, I could not find any flaws with the device. At a price of Rs 2,350 on Amazon, the iGear Super Fan can be a good value add for your house, bringing cool air wherever you want it.