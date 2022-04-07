I used a retro typewriter-style keyboard with my iMac G4

Last weekend, my tenant’s 2-year-old kid started crying the moment he saw the iGear Keybee Pro keyboard in my room. I gave him the keyboard and then he refused to return it. “Why does the kid want my keyboard?” I asked. Deep down I knew the reason: the child thought of it as a toy thanks to its unique colour scheme and retro, typewriter-style look.

I don’t know what made me agree to review this keyboard. Maybe it feels unconventional, or because it reminds me of a toy that I grew up playing with, or maybe the colours add a dash of hope to our otherwise boring lives. Whatever the reason, there is no denying that the keyboard is super fun to look at and taps into the rising trend of “nowstalgia” among young consumers. After using the iGear Keybee Pro keyboard for two weeks, here is my review.

A retro-inspired design for the new generation

I don’t remember the last time I used a keyboard that had a personality of its own. After all, keyboards are meant to look a certain way. To answer your question, just look at the PC in your office. Those ‘officey’ types of computers and keyboards may be reliable but lack fun and playfulness.

Anyways, the Keybee Pro keyboard takes a different design route. It has a typewriter-style design, although it doesn’t look like the real thing. The Keybee Pro keyboard’s all-plastic construction and circular typewriter caps all add to its striking appearance. You can choose this keyboard in different colours and variations. My unit, which comes in orange, blends colours like pink, and sky blue. The burst of colours marks a change in conversation and will urge other companies to open up their minds and start experimenting with different key layouts.

While it’s doubtful that many of my readers out there want to have a keyboard as colourful as this, the Keybee Pro is sure to convince those who want to stand out from the crowd and get noticed. I don’t know about you but I still find comfort in things that are weird, eye-catching, and a little odd.

Easy to set up but lacks Bluetooth support

The keyboard comes with a wireless USB transmitter but lacks support for Bluetooth. After connecting to my iMac G4 and Surface Pro, I was delighted to see how easy it was to pair the keyboard with my computers. I would have liked the keyboard to support Bluetooth connectivity for pairing to a tablet or a smartphone.

Comfortable typing experience but only after some adjustment

Coming from a MacBook Air, it did take me a few days to adjust to round keys, but once I did, my typing experience was very smooth and satisfying. Initially, I found myself making accidental keystrokes and a few typos during my first days with it. The keys have an old-school feel and it’s fun to use the keyboard. It will definitely motivate you to write and type more, once you get used to the keyboard. However, don’t expect the experience to match that of a real typewriter. I have a ‘real’ typewriter at home and their ‘clackety clack’ can’t be replicated. But this is a well-built full-sized keyboard with nice, thick keys.

Should you buy or skip this retro-style keyboard?

At times, I get nostalgic about my childhood and I am sure you do too. The Keybee Pro keyboard (mouse is also included in the box) gives a certain throwback feel every time a keypress is registered. I won’t say this one is a solid alternative to premium retro-style keyboards on the market but for those on a modest budget, the Keybee Pro feels incredible.