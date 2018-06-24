HyperX Cloud Stinger Core review: A great gaming headset on a tight budget

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core is not particularly a high-end gaming headset, but it is worth a look. Read our detailed review. HyperX Cloud Stinger Core is not particularly a high-end gaming headset, but it is worth a look. Read our detailed review.

The market for gaming headsets is a crowded one, especially if you look at the options available in the sub-Rs 5000 segment. This is by far the most popular gaming headset segments in India and Kingston’s new HyperX Cloud Stinger Core tries to make a balance between audio quality and comfort, along with a reasonable price tag. I’ve been testing the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core for a while, and here’s what I think about the gaming headset designed for console gamers.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core price in India: Rs 4200

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core review: Design and build

The Cloud Stinger Core is a simple looking gaming headset made of matte plastic. It has an all-black design and features huge, well-padded, ear cushions which rest on an adjustable steel frame that feels surprisingly sturdy. The large ear cups are big enough to fit over any size of ears – and yes, I didn’t face any comfort issues using it for long periods. Unfortunately, the headset can only lay flat and does not fold into a compact format. That makes them a hassle to carry when you don’t have a backpack and yes they do not come with a case or pouch.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core review: Controls and mic

This is not a wireless gaming headset, instead you will find a wire on each side of the ear cup – and yes, it is fixed in nature. A control unit is built right into the cable, comprising of a volume wheel and a small switch for muting or enabling the microphone. I wish the mic was removable. Yes, it is annoying at times when you’re listening to music or watching movies. That’s why I really like headsets with detachable mics.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core review: Microphone and audio quality

The mic is perfect for a game chat or otherwise. During my testing, my voice came through pretty clearly, according to one of my friends. The microphone proved handy as it effectively reduces the amount of distortion in sounds.

I’ve used the headset in a variety of settings. I used the headset with the PlayStation 4 for both gaming and movies. I also used the headset with my iPhone 5c and Nintendo Switch. In all cases, the sound quality is acceptable if not that great. Don’t get me wrong they sound nice and should be perfect for gaming.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core review: Conclusion

Although the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core gaming headset is priced at Rs 4200, you can find it for as low as Rs 2999 on Amazon India and Flipkart. HyperX Cloud Stinger Core is not particularly a high-end gaming headset, but it is worth a look. The headset takes care of the audio quality, comfort, and price.

