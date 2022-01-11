Hyperice Hypervolt 2 review: Hammer away those aches and pains

My body has for long been a bundle of aches and pains thanks to diabetes, which, even when under control, takes its toll on your body. And the long hours of sitting in from of the computer, in all sorts of positions, or peering into the smartphone with my neck perpetually bent has only made it worse. Now the lockdown has accentuated everything even more. So when the opportunity presented itself to review the new Hyperice Hypervolt 2 portable percussion massager, I had to find out what the hype was all about.

The new Hyperice Hypervolt 2 portable percussion massager.

Hyperice Hypervolt 2

So what is the Hypervolt 2? Well, it’s a massage gun, the type that’s become quite popular in the US and other markets over the past few years. The Hypervolt 2 actually looks a bit like a hammer, or should I say a jackhammer for your body. So it has a handle and a beam that is perpendicular to it with the massager at one end. At the back is one button that is used to power on the device as well as to change the speeds. As you keep pressing you can see an LED light that indicates the three speeds. There is another set of LEDs that become visible based on the amount of pressure applied to the head. The device comes with multiple attachments — fork, ball, cushion, flat, bullet — which can be used based on your recovery requirement.

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 portable percussion massager also connects with an app which can read your daily activity data from Apple Health or such apps.

The Hyperice Hypervolt 2 is not a simple massager. It’s smart. In fact, a bit too smart. That’s because it has an app and can connect to your phone. The app reads your daily activity data from Apple Health or such apps and then suggests the routine to be applied on the Hypervolt 2. The best thing about this is how the app takes control and shows you exactly what to do and even activates the massager accordingly. There is a video as well as text prompts on how long to use a specific attachment where etc.

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 comes with a number of attachments as well.

I found these routines extremely useful and it worked like magic in relieving exactly the stress points that had built up in my body after my daily 10,000 steps on the treadmill and walks in the park. And this is exactly what the Hypervolt 2 is meant for, to help athletes recover after their daily practice. Also, the app has different routines for specific use cases and requirements. I found the general pain relief one was able to fix a lot of the stiff shoulder I have been nursing for a few weeks now. Then you will also notice that most of the routines here are meant for athletes.

The different attachments all service different purposes — the fork for your legs, the cushion for muscles, and so on. And if one does not find relief in the cushion for the pain in your back there’s the bullet that can untie stress knots within a few minutes.

If you use the Hypervolt 2 for a daily routine, then the battery on the device can last a week easily. The handle has an LED band that glows green when charged and moves orange and red as the charge drops.

The massager turns red as the charge drops.

Personally, I found Hypervolt 2 very useful especially in alleviating shoulder pain. The percussion speed of the massage gun is perfect to loosen knots and destress your muscles after a workout or just a long day in front of the computer.

However, while the gun is perfect for massaging your hands and legs, it’s really hard to get to some other parts of the body where you might need help. And it is not always easy to get someone to help you. In other words, this is not the device you get if your idea of a massage is to relax in a lounge chair swiping through your Twitter feed. This is a self-help device in every sense.

The Hypervolt 2 is a great buy for those who really push their bodies daily by being active, or even sedentary. But remember this is also a massager that needs its users to be active and not laid back, literally. At Rs 30,999, Hypervolt 2 is a must-have in your kit if you are an athlete or a gym addict.