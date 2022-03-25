Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro review: The intense massager

The last time I had an Hyperice massager for review, I was literally writhing in pain from a shoulder niggle. A couple of months on, the pain has vanished as suddenly as it appeared, though there are enough stress points in my body always to never say no to a good massage. That said, the new Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro is maybe for people who are the exact opposite of me: those who can never get enough of being active.

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro

The Hypervolt 2 Pro is similar to the earlier Hypervolt 2 in design and functionality to a large extent. The Pro is however bigger and certainly more mean-looking. The hammer design is clearly larger and more robust. The power button is a metallic toggle at the bottom of the handle and above the handle is a dial to increase the speed of the percussion.

The Pro variant in Black (L) next to the regular version in silver. (R) (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) The Pro variant in Black (L) next to the regular version in silver. (R) (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

There are LED indicators to show the speeds though the Pro itself leaves no room for doubt when it comes to the actual change in speeds. At the base of the handle the LED glows from red to green as your battery charges up or down.

The Hypervolt 2 Pro is meant to be a handheld massager for the legs and back and serves that purpose well. I for instance enjoyed keeping it at full throttle at the base of my feet after my hurried late-night walking sessions to complete 10,000 steps before the clocks turns 12.

There are attachments for different uses ranging from a ball head to a bullet head for more precision pressure. I found the cushion head perfect for my lower back, which has been sore ever since I recovered from covid. But the Pro is without doubt more intense than the one I tested earlier. There were times I felt it was quite powerful for certain parts of my body, especially the back. And that is how I discovered that the cushion head softened the blow a little bit.

The Hypervolt 2 Pro can connect to the app with plenty of details and tips for users. (Image: Screenshot from the Hyperice app) The Hypervolt 2 Pro can connect to the app with plenty of details and tips for users. (Image: Screenshot from the Hyperice app)

But then this is not for people who are figuring out ways to loosen muscles that have stiffened from the rigours of work from home. Far from it. The Hypervolt 2 Pro is for athletes who want to help recover muscles after an intense training session maybe.

And for the very reason I would not really recommend this one for those who are not really active. But for those who are, the Hyperice app gives routines that perfectly fit your need. With the routines, the app connects directly with the devices and takes it through different stages while giving you video and audio cues on what to do next and for how long. However, I did feel some of these stages were a bit too long though I am sure that is how long it takes to bring those areas back to normal.

The LED indicator at the bottom shows much charge is left on the device. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Once you starting using the Hypervolt 2 Pro regularly, you will understand the best routines for you. Anyway, the app will keep a track of your Apple Health stats and recommend the best sessions for you based on your activity.

At Rs 38,999, the Hypervolt 2 Pro is clearly meant for the Pros though I am sure a lot of those working out from home these days would be tempted to give this one a shot. My only recommendation is that you have to choose between the regular and Pro versions because the latter is all about intensity for those who need it. And that is why this is a must-have for athletes of all kinds.