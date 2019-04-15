Huawei P30 Pro review: Excellent cameras, epic battery life

Huawei has made some solid smartphones over the past few years, but the P30 Pro is the company’s best attempt to take on the likes of Samsung and Apple. The P-series is known for its camera performance, right from the P9 to P20 Pro. This year, Huawei has made sure its P30 Pro has the best camera ever on a smartphone.

To achieve that aim, the P30 Pro comes with not two, not three but four rear cameras. But the P30 Pro is more than a camera phone. It’s truly a premium device with an OLED display, in-display fingerprint scanner, Huawei’s Kirin 980 chipset, reverse wireless charger and a huge 4200mAh battery, along with fast-charging and wireless charging capabilities.

I have spent the last few weeks with the Huawei P30 Pro in order to figure out if this camera-centric phone is worth it. Here’s what I have found.

Huawei P30 Pro specifications: 6.47-inch OLED curved display (2340×1080)| 40MP main sensor at f/1.6 with OIS| 20-megapixel 16mm ultra-wide angle lens at f/2.2| 8MP 5x periscope lens at f/3.4| Time of Flight sensor for depth|Dual-LED flash| 32MP front-facing camera| Kirin 980 processor| 8GB RAM/256GB storage, supports Nano-Memory card slot| IP68 certified| Supports reverse wireless charging, Qi wireless charging| 4200mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge support| EMUI 9.1, based on Android 9.0|

Huawei P30 Pro price in India: Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro review: Design, display

Huawei’s P30 Pro looks like a cross between the P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro. It has the curved edges and metal band of the Mate 20 Pro, with an all-screen display. In a sea of smartphones, the P30 Pro does look different, thanks to its distinctive design.

Despite having squeezed a 6.47-inch display, the phone doesn’t feel too big in your hand. But yes, it does feel heavier in the hand. The notch is tiny and contains a single selfie camera. The bezels are thin, and there’s a fingerprint scanner under the screen like the Mate 20 Pro. The phone doesn’t have a regular earpiece and instead transmits call sound through the screen.

In terms of ruggedness, both the front and back of the phone have the durable glass. The phone is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. That means it can withstand being submerged in 2 metres of water for up to 30 minutes.

Like the Mate 20 Pro, it’s OLED and it’s very good indeed. However, the P30 Pro has a more traditional FHD+ panel instead of a QHD+ resolution. Sure, it is no comparison to the Galaxy S10’s curved AMOLED wide quad HD+ panel, but I really liked the P30 Pro’s display. Watching YouTube videos, reading eBooks, and even playing games are all pretty pleasant experience on such a massive display.

Huawei P30 Pro review: Performance and battery

No surprise here: the device is powered by Huawei’s 7-nanometer Kirin 980 processor which also powers the Mate 20 Pro. The performance was excellent throughout, matching rivals running Qualcomm’s flagship processor. Launching apps was fast with no noticeable lag anywhere. Gaming performance was excellent too. I enjoyed playing Real Racing 3 and Asphalt 9 on the P30 Pro. Our review unit had 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

In everyday use, the P30 Pro’s battery impressed. The phone’s 4200mAh battery lasted roughly two full days on a single charge, which is insane. A full charge took under an hour with the included 40W charger. The P30 Pro also supports reverse wireless charging, which enables users to charge Qi-compatible devices using the back of the P30 Pro. It’s definitely cool, but as my testing shows, it’s quite slow.

The phone ships with EMUI 9.1, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. Some like it, some don’t. I still feel EMUI is the P30 Pro’s weakest point.

Huawei P30 Pro: Camera

The Pro sports four rear camera lenses, a 40-megapixel super-spectrum lens that uses a brand new sensor that dramatically brightens photos in extreme low-light scenarios, an 8-megapixel periscope zoom array with up to 50x digital zoom, a 20-MP ultra-wide-angle lens and time-of-flight lens for accurately measuring depth. As with Huawei’s earlier devices launched under the P-series, the camera tech has been developed with German optics company Leica.

Regular images were impressive, with an ample amount of light and colour accuracy. Its low-light performance was great and it’s dedicated night mode works really well. The Master AI is also improved.

So what makes the P30 Pro so unique? Well, it’s the 8-megapixel zoom lens that is shaped like a square, because of a periscope design. Simply put, the camera supports 5X optical zoom – plus a 10x hybrid zoom, and you can zoom in the camera up to 50x.

The 5x optical zoom is impressive, as it offers a good level of detail. The 10x hybrid zoom is okay, but the results aren’t encouraging. The phone also offers up-to-50x digital zoom. The quality of the picture is not great, but at least I was able to get close to the subject that so far away.

The 32-megapixel front-facing camera takes pretty decent images and the phone’s video capturing has been massively improved. Read our detailed review of Huawei P30 Pro camera.

Huawei P30 Pro review: Conclusion

The P30 Pro is the best smartphone Huawei has ever made. From its cameras, battery and performance, the P30 Pro gets a lot of things right. The phone is certainly not cheap at Rs 71,990, but the price is justified for someone who is damn serious about mobile photography.

Everyone else would be better looking to buy the Galaxy S10+ or waiting for the OnePlus 7 to hit retail shelves. The iPhone XR is also a great option, but it comes with an LCD display and has a single camera on the back. In case you’re interested, it’s also cheaper than the both the Galaxy S10+ and Huawei P30 Pro.