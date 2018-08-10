Huawei Nova 3 review: Stylish design, impressive cameras

Huaei Nova 3 review: The phone will appeal to a lot of users thanks to its newer design and stylish Twilight colour option. Huaei Nova 3 review: The phone will appeal to a lot of users thanks to its newer design and stylish Twilight colour option.

Huawei has launched Nova 3 and Nova 3i in India. Both the smartphones feature FullView display as well as four cameras – two on the front and two at the back. Nova 3 and Nova 3i feature similar specifications except for the rear camera configuration, processor, and battery size. Nova 3i is a more affordable variant that costs Rs 20,990, while Nova 3 has been launched at Rs 34,999.

Nova 3 is exclusive to Amazon in India and sales start August 23. Pre-booking for the phone is already live. We used Nova 3 for close to two weeks and here is our full review:

Huawei Nova 3 specifications: 6.3-inch FHD+ panel (1,080 x 2,240) pixels | HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor | 6GB RAM |128GB storage | 3,750mAh battery| Android 8.1 Oreo, EMUI 8.2| 16MP+24MP dual cameras |24MP+2MP front camera | fingerprint scanner

Huawei Nova 3 price in India: Rs 34,999

Huawei Nova 3 review: What’s good?

The most likeable and noticeable feature would be Nova 3’s Twilight back cover that is a combination of purple and blue colours. The phone does stand out from the crowd and will surely attract eyeballs.

The phone looks stunning and Iris Purple is a colour, which is now unique to the Huawei, Honor brand. The back cover changes colour depending on the angle you look at it, and this does look very premium. Those looking for a subtle, non-reflective colour option can go for the black colour variant.

The most likeable and noticeable feature for me would be Nova 3's Twilight back cover that is a combination of purple and purple colours

The display is vibrant and easy to look at in bright outdoors. The viewing angles are good and thanks to a large 6.3-inch screen, I enjoyed watching movies, playing games on the Nova 3. Another plus is the phone has a slimmer form factor despite the bigger screen, which makes it easy to hold.

In addition to a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, the phone gives users the face unlock option as well. During my review, the fingerprint scanner worked fast and was able to unlock the device almost instantly, which I liked. The face unlock was not always accurate, especially when I tried in low-light settings and with reading glasses on.

The face unlock was not always accurate, especially when I tried in low-light settings.

I feel camera is the highlight of Nova 3 as both front and back cameras are capable of taking impressive pictures. The rear camera includes 16+24MP sensors, which can click detailed pictures with good colour reproduction in low light as well as bright outdoors. My only complaint is that the pictures tend to look too sharp in some cases.The Artificial Intelligence adds a bit of drama to photos, which at times seems unnecessary.

Nova 3 offers ample tweaks and settings, which should be easy to figure out. The Portrait mode is present on both the front and rear cameras. The feature is works well and will keep most users happy.

Huawei Nova 3 camera sample.

Huawei Nova 3 camera sample.

Huawei Nova 3 camera sample.

The front camera will not disappoint you. In fact, this is one of the better selfie cameras in the price range. You get social media ready photos, that can be uploaded without editing. I was impressed with the details in photos and colour reproduction was also good. The cameras are backed by Artificial Intelligence and offer several tweaks such as Qmoji, AR filters, etc.

The performance was not an issue on the Nova 3. The phone can handle graphics-heavy games smoothly without lag or stutter. Nova 3 is fast and apps open quickly when it comes to daily tasks such as browsing social media sites, streaming videos and listening to music. The phone maintains its cool through most tasks except for when shooting videos, using AR features on the camera. In such cases, Nova 3 starts getting quickly, say within 2-3 minutes.

Huawei Nova 3 camera sample.

Huawei Nova 3 camera sample.

Huawei Nova 3 lowlight camera sample.

The battery easily lasts for a day with moderate usage. Mine included making calls, streaming videos and songs, browsing social media sites, and messaging. However, it takes a little longer, say about two hours to get fully charged from 11 per cent.

Huawei Nova 3 review: What’s not good?

Nova 3 runs Android Oreo, which is great, but it ships with a number of bloatware apps that I might not use. For instance, it comes pre-loaded with PhonePe app, TrueCaller, couple of games, social media apps as well as beauty and camera apps.

I also feel that the 3D Qmoji feature is not the best implementation of the feature. Perhaps Huawei will need some software tweaks to make this more accurate, especially when capturing user expressions.

Make sure to put on a back cover as Nova 3 is both slippery and a fingerprint magnet. The display also tends to attract fingerprints.

Huawei Nova 3 is both slippery and a fingerprint magnet.

Huawei Nova 3 review: Verdict

Nova 3 is a good package to consider at Rs 35,000. The phone has a newer design and four cameras that will appeal to a lot of users. The build quality is great and thanks to the Twilight colour option, Nova 3 looks stylish. I would say it competes closely with OnePlus 6 in terms of what it offers, though on the camera front OnePlus has the edge. Huawei Nova 3 is a well-rounded phone, though I wish the user interface was a little less cluttered.

