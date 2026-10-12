HP OmniPad 12 review: A promising return to tablets with room to grow

As a young millennial who could technically pass for Gen Z, my earliest memories of interacting with technology are firmly rooted in school projects. I spent hours at cyber cafes, in front of a chunky Windows XP PC, sifting through Google and obsessing over Powerpoint transitions while keeping one eye on the clock as most cyber cafes had ruthless time limits.

Fast-forward to today, and the idea of doing all that project work on a device that fits in a file folder or backpack feels almost surreal. The launch of the HP OmniPad 12 earlier this year marked the company’s return to the tablet category after more than a decade. The 2-in-1 device has been designed for students, first-time users, and working professionals on the move.

For me, it packs everything I once needed at a cyber cafe, and then some. The seamless switch between tablet and desktop modes, triggered by simply clicking the device into the holder, feels like quite the evolution. After a few weeks with the HP OmniPad 12, here’s what stood out to me.

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Thoughtful design meets sharp display

Right out of the box, the Omnipad 12 feels lightweight and easy to hold as it is just about 600 grams and 7.3mm thick. Within the case plus keyboard, it folds up neatly into a package that looks and feels like a slightly heavier notebook or file. On its own, the tablet looks understated yet classy, particularly in the ‘blue denim’ colourway of my review unit. You can also get it in ‘meteor silver’.

It has a good, durable build and looks classy. (Image: Karan Mahadik/The Indian Express) It has a good, durable build and looks classy. (Image: Karan Mahadik/The Indian Express)

Coming to the fold-over keyboard mechanism, there really isn’t that much of a learning curve to it. However, it can take some getting used to as the tablet flips out from the top like a conventional laptop.

The stand is essentially a flap of the case, and something about the stiffness of the material makes it awkward to unfold and prop up. It’s not much of a problem if you’re using it on a desk or on the tray table of a flight, but the mechanism is somewhat unstable on the bed and on the lap.

The stand mechanism for the Omnipad 12. (Image: Karan Mahadik/The Indian Express) The stand mechanism for the Omnipad 12. (Image: Karan Mahadik/The Indian Express)

The Omnipad 12 has a great keyboard with good key travel and feedback, making typing for long hours comfortable. The keys are not backlit, which is disappointing, especially at this price point. The biggest letdown, however, is the touchpad, which requires a hard press to register clicks and makes drag-and-drop frustratingly difficult. I often resorted to the touchscreen instead.

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The display is 16:10 aspect ratio, with up to 400 nits brightness and 90Hz refresh rate. (Image: Karan Mahadik/The Indian Express) The display is 16:10 aspect ratio, with up to 400 nits brightness and 90Hz refresh rate. (Image: Karan Mahadik/The Indian Express)

But don’t worry, the 2K resolution, 12-inch LCD touchscreen makes up for it. It delivers crisp visuals with 100 percent sRGB coverage. Video playback is also made better thanks to the quad-speaker setup, which sounds better than that of many mid-range laptops and even some smartphones. The 8MP front and 13MP rear cameras are adequate for video calls and casual snaps.

Decent performance for everyday tasks

The Omnipad 12 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 with 8GB RAM, a low to mid range smartphone processor, and comes with up to 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD). For regular tasks like web browsing and document editing, the Omnipad 12 works just fine. But the cracks begin to show when you switch between apps or windows constantly.

Also Read | HP looks at India for its re-entry into the tablet market with OmniPad 12

Upon pushing it a bit further, the tablet starts to feel sluggish and leaves you wanting for a little more horsepower. The bottom line is that the performance and user interface is adequate for everyday tasks such as browsing, writing, and streaming, but don’t expect it to handle demanding games or other performance-intensive workloads.

Software experience leaves room for improvement

The tablet runs on Android 16, with basic PC-like multitasking features such as floating windows, persistent taskbar, and system tray for efficient workflows. It offers two modes, Tablet Mode and Desktop Mode, switching seamlessly between them when detached from or connected to the keyboard.

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The dedicated Gemini key reinforces the tablet’s PC-like experience. (Image: Karan Mahadik/The Indian Express) The dedicated Gemini key reinforces the tablet’s PC-like experience. (Image: Karan Mahadik/The Indian Express)

I often stuck to Tablet Mode even with the keyboard attached, as YouTube videos wouldn’t go fullscreen in Desktop Mode. There were many such inconsistencies in the overall UI/UX. Almost everything opened in separate windows, making navigation cumbersome, more so with the touchpad’s poor responsiveness.

It has two modes, Tablet Mode and Desktop Mode. (Image: Karan Mahadik/The Indian Express) It has two modes, Tablet Mode and Desktop Mode. (Image: Karan Mahadik/The Indian Express)

The tablet comes with just a few pre-loaded apps, a welcome sign that bloatware has been kept to a minimum. The dedicated Gemini key is also a nice addition, reinforcing the tablet’s PC-like experience. It lets you launch Gemini chat and use AI to read and interpret on-screen content. As someone who spends long hours working in front of screens, I appreciated the separate Night Light option which made it easier on the eyes.

Travel-friendly battery life

HP has claimed that OmniPad 12 offers up to 18 hours of battery life with fast charging support. However, in my use for a full workday, I ended up needing a midday top up on more than one occasion. As a frequent traveller, I had to make sure I packed the charger.

Multi-tasking on the Omnipad 12. (Image: Karan Mahadik/The Indian Express) Multi-tasking on the Omnipad 12. (Image: Karan Mahadik/The Indian Express)

Speaking of, charging is another weak point. Despite supporting 33W wired charging, the tablet takes longer than expected to fuel up the battery, so do not expect to do quick top-ups between meetings or just before a flight. Having said that, it is still a travel-friendly device. It comes with a one-year limited warranty including parts and labour.

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So, should you buy the HP Omnipad 12?

At Rs 48,999, the HP Omnipad 12 sits right in the middle of a laptop and a smartphone, making it an interesting option for those who want the best of both worlds. It works best for watching OTT content, browsing, and getting (some) work done on the go.

Ultimately, the tablet is a good return point for HP even though breaking into the tablet market is not going to be easy, especially amid the ongoing memory crunch. There are cheaper alternatives, as well as more premium devices that offer a better overall experience. Still, the OmniPad 12 is worth considering, and it will be interesting to see how HP builds on this category.