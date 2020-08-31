HP Envy 15 (2020) laptop review: A near-perfect Windows laptop for ‘Pro’ users

The Envy 15 is an exciting laptop because it doesn’t try to be the Dell XPS 15 or 16-inch MacBook Pro. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Over the years, HP’s laptops designed for professional use have been hit-and-miss affairs. But with the new Envy 15, HP has managed to turn the tide. Aimed at pro-type customers such as video editors, creators and graphic designers, the Envy 15 delivers more than expected from a machine that is designed to be a true professional workstation. I have been using HP’s Envy 15 (2020) for the past week and here is my experience.

HP Envy 15 (2020) price in India: Rs 149,999

HP Envy 15 (2020) laptop review: Design and build

The Envy 15 even looks like an upscale laptop thanks to its aluminum build. The laptop has a silver-metal finish with a stylish chrome HP logo on its display lid. The slim bezels around the top and side edges of the 15.6-inch screen give the Envy 15 a modern look, although the bottom bezel is rather large. The laptop deck has top-firing speaker grilles on each side. You will also find a fingerprint reader on the keyboard, next to the arrow keys.

On the left side are two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 3 support, a full-size HDMI 2.0 port, a USB-A 3.1 port and a microSD card reader. I wish the laptop had a full-sized card reader. On the right side, there’s a headphone jack and another USB-A 3.1 port. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Envy 15 is no feather light notebook. At 2.14kg and 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches, it is heavier than many notebooks in its class. But it’s not a bummer, if you ask me. The Envy 15 should be great for commuting, and I had no issues fitting into a backpack.

HP Envy 15 (2020) laptop review: Display and speakers

My review unit came with a 1920×1080 pixels IPS, anti-glare non-touch display, and it’s extremely bright. The display is colourful, contrast is excellent, and photos and videos look fine. Its 60Hz refresh rate isn’t as fluid and fast as 144Hz screens available on gaming laptops, but the native 1080p is still impressive. HP also offers the Envy 15 with a 4K AMOLED screen, but that model costs Rs 169,999.

Flanking the keyboard are stereo speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen. As I have noticed during testing, the speakers get really loud though they lack punchy bass. The 720p webcam is okay – not great, not bad. I have been saying this and I am repeating {again}; it’s time for laptop makers to include a 1080p web camera. Though the inclusion of webcam shutter and microphone mute keys on the keyboard is much appreciated.

HP Envy 15 (2020) laptop review: Keyboard and touchpad

I have had the best typing experience on the Envy 15’s keyboard. The backlit keyboard is very comfortable to type on, and each key is backlit. A fingerprint reader on the last row of the keyboard is fast and secure. Meanwhile, the touchpad is large and mostly accurate. I don’t mind an even bigger trackpad.

HP Envy 15 (2020) laptop review: Performance and battery

I tested the unit with an Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q GPU, 16GBDDR4 RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD. Since the laptop is designed for creative and professional users, Intel’s 10th generation Core i7 processor and 16GB RAM should serve as a minimum for a laptop for this rank.

I haven’t faced many issues while using the laptop. In fact, the specs of this laptop were more than enough for the kind of work I do. Everything from writing stories in Google Doc with multiple Chrome tabs open in the background, editing photos to watching YouTube videos was smooth on the Envy 15. I think this laptop will easily handle the workload of a video editor or content creator, though it would be nice if HP starts selling the Envy 15 with 32GB of onboard RAM.

Gaming on the laptop is possible thanks to a graphics card like the RTX 2060 Max-Q, though keep your expectations low as the Envy 15 isn’t pitched as a gaming laptop. My only complaint about the Envy 15 is the area above the keyboard can get really hot when you push the laptop to the maximum. In the battery test, the Envy 15 clocked around five hours, which is not bad for a laptop that has an Intel Core i7-10750H.

HP Envy 15 (2020) laptop review: Should you buy it?

The HP Envy 15 (2020) is a very good laptop, and at Rs 149,999 and up, the price isn’t too high for a laptop of that caliber. In comparison, most professional use laptops cost more than the Envy 15. A 16-inch MacBook Pro, for example, starts at Rs 1,99,900, while the Dell XPS 15 (2020), costs Rs 1,86,702.

The Envy 15 is an exciting laptop because it doesn’t try to be the Dell XPS 15 or 16-inch MacBook Pro. Instead, it is finding its own niche in the “pro” consumer laptop market. It may not be as thin and light as the XPS 15, but packs a lot of horsepower, and that’s what creators users want…I guess.

