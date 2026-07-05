HP EliteBoard G1a review: A computer, a keyboard, or a 2-in-1 device?

I grew up using computers, fixing them, and tinkering with the hardware. Sometimes I succeeded; other times, I ended up breaking them. Computers have always fascinated me. You can find a computer in almost any device, from a smartphone and a car’s dashboard to even a keyboard.

A few days ago, HP approached me to review their new EliteBoard G1a. I assumed it would be either a notebook or a desktop. I gave them the go-ahead, and when the device arrived, I was surprised to discover that the entire computer was hidden inside a keyboard.

The EliteBoard G1a feels like a crossover between a mini desktop PC and a smartphone, offering a full desktop computing experience. For me, though, it represents a new kind of mobile computer—one I didn’t know I needed. It’s an ambitious design and, in many ways, a highly experimental one. If this form factor proves successful, it could become a mainstream alternative to the traditional desktop computer, transforming mobile work.

I set aside my MacBook Neo and used the HP EliteBoard G1a as my primary computer for the past few days. Here is my review.

What: HP EliteBoard G1a | Price: Rs 89,900 onwards

Not your average-looking computer

One look at the EliteBoard G1a, and you know it isn’t a conventional PC. It’s a computer without a screen or a trackpad. That’s the idea behind the EliteBoard G1a: to create a computer so discreet that it hides inside a keyboard. I would say it’s a clever idea—and it works.

At 670 grams, the EliteBoard G1a weighs about half as much as a modern ultraportable notebook. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) At 670 grams, the EliteBoard G1a weighs about half as much as a modern ultraportable notebook. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

Size matters with desktop PCs, and nobody wants a giant, bulky computer taking up space on their desk. At least, I don’t—not at home or at the office.

At 670 grams, the EliteBoard G1a weighs about half as much as a modern ultraportable notebook. It looks great on a desk and takes up very little space. I remember when I bought an HP Pavilion after passing my Class 10 exam…I also had to buy a computer table to accommodate the PC.

Story continues below this ad

With the EliteBoard G1a, however, you can take your PC almost anywhere, as long as you have access to a monitor. It works with virtually any display, whether it’s a 4K monitor, a curved monitor, or even a portable monitor. I can imagine myself working on the EliteBoard G1a with a portable monitor at a café. That’s my kind of work setup.

Don’t worry, HP bundles a nice travel case with a magnetic clip to securely use the flap. The device fits snugly into the case, making it easy to travel with. Included in the box is the HP 675 mouse, which you can connect either via two Bluetooth channels or through a USB-C RF receiver.

The machine comes in a carbon-coloured chassis and matches the aesthetics of an office or a minimalist home. Hidden inside the keyboard, the PC feels like it’s made of high-quality plastic. It’s an impressive feat of engineering to cram internals, including a processor, into the keyboard.

The only major drawback of this form factor is the limited number of ports. There are only USB-C ports, one of which is used to connect the monitor, leaving just a single USB-C port for other accessories.

Story continues below this ad

The machine comes in a carbon-coloured chassis and matches the aesthetics of an office or a minimalist home. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) The machine comes in a carbon-coloured chassis and matches the aesthetics of an office or a minimalist home. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

The EliteBoard G1a is designed for flexible workplaces like corporate offices with hot-desking, where employees don’t have fixed desks and need ultraportable computers that are easy to set up and use quickly. With the EliteBoard G1a, all you need is a monitor and the machine itself. Another example of how the EliteBoard G1a shines is that it uses a single cable to run the setup. However, I have noticed that if the cable comes loose, the connection with the keyboard PC is lost.

Excellent keyboard and a (mostly) polished experience

The EliteBoard G1a is best visualised as a keyboard first, then a PC. The keyboard is comfortable to type on, and the keys are nearly silent. I absolutely love it—not because it’s the most amazing keyboard in the world, but because it feels natural to type on. There is less fatigue, and as a writer, I could type for hours.

It supports backlighting, so you can type easily at night. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) It supports backlighting, so you can type easily at night. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

The keyboard includes a full numpad on the right, and the size feels right for me. It supports backlighting, so you can type easily at night. There is plenty of key travel, even though it uses membrane switches, not mechanical.

Story continues below this ad

As I was watching a YouTube video the other day, I assumed the speakers were in the monitor. But I was wrong. The EliteBoard G1a comes with built-in speakers. They are passable, to say the least, and you shouldn’t expect a rich sound system. Two 1W down-firing speakers underneath the keyboard produce a thin sound. They don’t sound like good, dedicated portable speakers; however, they are perfectly fine for video calls and casual media consumption.

The EliteBoard G1a is a full-blown desktop PC. It runs Windows 11 Pro for Business and is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 300-series processor with up to a 50 TOPS NPU. My review unit came with the Ryzen AI 7 370 Pro, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It’s not the latest generation of AMD chips, but rather the previous one. Although it may fall behind in raw performance on paper, it offers more power than most people need, including those who edit photos in Photoshop and Lightroom or edit 4K videos in Adobe Premiere and other video-editing software.

It runs Windows 11 Pro for Business and is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 300-series processor with up to a 50 TOPS NPU. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) It runs Windows 11 Pro for Business and is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 300-series processor with up to a 50 TOPS NPU. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

I can easily see this computer lasting over half a decade for most users while still feeling sufficient for most tasks. If you don’t consider yourself a power user, this machine will serve your needs. The graphics have also been improved with Radeon 860M graphics, though it is not intended to be a gaming machine.

What I like about the EliteBoard G1a is how HP has managed to maintain thermal control by directing CPU heat away from the user’s hands. In fact, its internals are stacked inside a chassis with a heat pipe and cooling system, and the bottom compartment can be accessed with a Phillips-head screwdriver. HP’s fan and cooling design is well thought out and deserves appreciation. Removing the bottom cover gives you access to the RAM, SSD and a replaceable battery.

Story continues below this ad

There are only USB-C ports, one of which is used to connect the monitor, leaving just a single USB-C port for other accessories. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) There are only USB-C ports, one of which is used to connect the monitor, leaving just a single USB-C port for other accessories. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

Speaking of the battery, it uses a built-in 32Wh battery. This means that if you connect it to a portable monitor, the EliteBoard G1a can last between three and four hours. Anyway, during my time testing the device, it was always plugged into power. Having a built-in battery is a plus point, but it all depends on the setup.

So, should you buy the HP EliteBoard G1a?

The concept of turning a keyboard into a fully functional PC is an ambitious dream that has failed spectacularly in the past. Honestly, the EliteBoard G1a reminded me of the Commodore 64, the keyboard PC that became famous in the 1980s. After using the EliteBoard G1a, I can say the keyboard PC is no longer just a concept but a device that works beautifully.

The most surprising aspect of the EliteBoard G1a is how quickly I could go online and how surprisingly fast it is at running different programs. I was able to easily run more than a dozen browser tabs while playing music in the background without a hint of lag. A full Windows experience on a keyboard PC was not something on my wishlist in 2026.

While HP made the EliteBoard G1a for businesses, I would like to see a consumer version with some changes, such as extra cooling, maybe mechanical keys, and a slightly superior processor that can run AAA games. That would be a dream PC for a lot of users.

Story continues below this ad

Still, as a first-generation device, HP gets a lot right with the EliteBoard G1a. It is a risky device but also a reflection of how workplaces are changing. For me, the EliteBoard G1a is a computer that’s disguised as a keyboard. HP has reimagined the desktop computer, and I like it, but it is still an expensive buy.