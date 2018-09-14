Honor 7S review: A budget smartphone yes, but how does it perform?

Honor 7S review: Priced at Rs 6,999, this phone comes packed with quite a few features for a budget device. Honor 7S review: Priced at Rs 6,999, this phone comes packed with quite a few features for a budget device.

Honor 7S is the latest smartphone from the Chinese brand’s budget portfolio that comes for a budget price of Rs 6,999. The highlight of the smartphone is its tall display, build quality and rear camera sensor. Honor has packed quite a few features on this budget smartphone. For instance, it comes with face unlock, front flash for better pictures in low-light, and a dedicated microSD slot. Honor 7S runs EMUI 8.0 based Android Oreo OS as well.

Honor 7S has a neat design and the blue colour coating adds a premium look to it. But considering its price and specifications, the smartphone has some serious rivals in the budget segment. There’s the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, 10.or D.

Here is our review of the budget Honor 7S smartphone.

Honor 7S Specifications: 5.45-inches display, 1440 x 720 pixels, 18:9 aspect ratio | MediaTek MT6739 processor | 2GB RAM+16GB expandable to 256GB | 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera with LED flash | 3020 mAh battery | EMUI 8.0 on Android 8.1

Honor 7S price in India: Rs 6,999 for 2GB RAM and 16GB storage model

Honor 7S review: What’s good?

Honor 7S might sport what is a ‘cheap’ price, but the phone does come with a good design and solid build quality. The phone is built out of plastic, however, the rear side has metal finish with fine antenna lines running at the top and bottom of the back panel. The blue finish adds a classic touch to the phone.

Honor 7S houses a 5.45-inch 720p FullView display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The large display is impressively fitted in a compact form factor offering a better grip on the phone. Although the front panel features a 1440 x 720 pixel resolution, the colours are quite vibrant. The display is bright and offers sharp text details and good viewing angles.

Your thumb can comfortably reach the power button and volume keys even when you operate, the Honor 7 single-handedly. It also comes with facial recognition feature, which works well in most situations. For a Rs 6,999 phone, getting this feature right is impressive.

The phone offers a dedicated microSD slot as well which means you can insert two SIM card and a microSD card simultaneously. Again this is a feature, which budget smartphone users will appreciate.

On the software front, Honor 7S runs the proprietary EMUI 8.0 based Android 8.1 Oreo OS. EMUI provide a bunch of themes and icons that you apply as per your taste. The phone comes with a dark notification shade that adds a neat look, and it includes an app drawer that makes it easier to access apps rather than getting them cluttered in the Home layout.

Coming to the camera performance, Honor 7S features a single 13MP camera lens at the back with LED flash module. The camera offers decent output with good detail and colour reproduction in bright lighting condition. In low-light, the images appear a bit flat, but it does yield a decent result for its price.

The native camera app provides a few real-time filters as well and lets you tweak White Balance and ISO settings. Up front, the phone features a 5MP camera with an LED flash support. The selfies look good on the phone and it comes with beautification filters that add an artificial toning to your skin. In low light, the phone turns the LED on to brighten up the image.

Talking about synthetic benchmark, Honor 7S managed to score 46426 points on AnTuTu benchmark. In Geekbench, the phone earned a single-core score of 661 and a multi-core score of 1782. We could run a few casual games like Sky Dancer and Orbia without much stutter. As for the battery performance, the 3,020mAh underneath the hood comfortably last for a day with moderate usage.

Honor 7S review: What’s bad?

Although the Honor 7S comes with a neat design and bright display, we were disappointed with the overall performance. The phone runs a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 chipset paired with PowerVR GE8100 GPU.

With the Honor 7S we faced continuous stutter and lag even with day-to-day activities. The phone can’t handle basic multi-tasking. During one occasion, while opening Chrome to read some content and swapping to Messenger to send a text, it took a good amount of time to return to the Chrome tab. Even while writing a text message we had a wait a couple of seconds to send it to the recipient.

The phone’s sluggishness spoils the overall experience. Besides the performance, the phone lacks a fingerprint sensor.

Honor 7S review: Verdict

Honor 7S comes with a neat design, solid build quality and feels good for its price. In case you prefer a handset with good design, bright and nice display, Honor 7S can be an ideal pick. Even though the phone packs a single rear camera module it performs well in most situations. Further, you get a front-facing camera with LED flash support which is hard to find in this price range. It even bundles decent battery backup that promises a day’s worth of usage.

But while you a get a modern-looking phone for a cheap price, it’s the performance that brings the question, whether to purchase the new Honor 7S smartphone. Hopefully, Honor can push out an update to fix it in case it is an optimisation issue.

Bottom-line, in case you want a smartphone that offers decent performance for under Rs 7,000, Honor 7S might not be the best option. For a similar price as the Honor 7S, you can grab Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A that pack the more reliable Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset. Otherwise, it would make more sense to increase your budget and spend on a slightly more expensive Honor or Redmi device.

