Honor 10 Lite review: Value for money mid-ranger

Honor 10 Lite Review: The mid-range smartphone market isn’t easy to crack, especially in India. The competition is fierce with multiple brands eyeing the same set of users. So it has become a challenge for any brand to get it right in the first place.

Honor, the sub-brand from Huawei, has had a mixed 2018 despite its robust lineup taking aim at Xiaomi’s Redmi series. In 2019, the brand is once again trying its luck in the segment with the Honor 10 Lite. This phone gives you a 6.21-inch FullView display, dual rear-facing cameras, a 24MP selfie camera, an octa-core Kirin 710 processor and an attractive design. Sure, there aren’t a lot of surprises. You get what you pay for here.

Here is our detailed review of Honor 10 Lite

Honor 10 Lite specifications: 6.21-inch FHD+ FullView display|Kirin 710 processor|4GB or 6GB RAM| 64GB onboard storage|microSD support|3,400mAh battery|EMUI 9 with Android 9.0 Pie

Honor 10 Lite price in India: Rs 13,999 onward

Honor 10 Lite review: Design, display

First up, the aesthetics. No one would like to pay Rs 13,999 for a phone that looks awful. Thankfully, that is not the case with the Honor 10 Lite. For a change, the device comes with a plastic rear with a few coats of gloss on top. Our review unit came in Sapphire Blue, but you can buy the phone in Sky Blue and Midnight Black as well. It is slippery and prone to collecting an unsightly amount of fingerprints.

Aside from its attractive design, the Honor 10 Lite features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, which allows for quick access to the smartphone – it is extremely quick and accurate. The Honor 10 Lite keeps the headphone jack, but still uses the old micro USB over USB C.

As with the rest of the industry, Honor has finally adopted a waterdrop-style notched display. A Full HD+ 6.21-inch FullView display adorns the Honor 10 Lite with bezels slimmed down on either side. The screen is perfect for this size and provides, rich colours.

Honor 10 Lite review: Performance, battery

The Honor 10 Lite is modestly specced with the Kirin 710 processor. For the most part, it worked blazingly fast. There was no lag or stutter while playing Asphalt 9 on this device. Yes, you can play PUBG on it and whatever other graphics intensive games who wish for. What also works in favour of the Honor 10 Lite is the speaker quality, something I would like to mention in the review.

The base model comes with 4GB RAM. Honor is also selling the 10 Lite in a 6GB RAM variant as well. The 64GB storage remains the standard on both variants. MicroSD support is also there, in case you run out of 64GB onboard storage. On the software side, you get Android 8.9 with Huawei’s EMUI 9 layer on top with heavy modifications.

The 3,400mAh battery lasted a day on a full charge. In general use the battery’s performance is positive and you should be able to get a day’s usage out of it fairly comfortably. The phone ships with 10W charger in the box. Unfortunately, the Honor 10 Lite does not support fast charging.

Honor 10 Lite review: Camera

As for the cameras, there’s a dual camera setup on the back. The setup consists of a 13MP primary camera. The second snapper is 2MP for recording depth data, and the results are pretty decent. Outdoors, and in good light, the Honor 10 Lite captures images with colours and detail. I wasn’t particularly impressed by its performance in low light.

Around the front, there’s a 24MP f/2.0 sensor. The selfie camera is good. Photographs are both detailed and well-balanced.

Honor 10 Lite review: Conclusion

If you are someone who wants an affordable smartphone that’s fast and has a great camera, Honor 10 Lite should be perfect. It looks stylish even though it has a plastic back, the performance is solid, and the battery life is impressive. All of which makes the Honor 10 Lite a good buy. Alternatively, maybe you want to look at Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and Realme U1. Both phones are equally good for the price.