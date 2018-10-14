Honeywell More Pure 2 car air purifier review: Realtime with reality

Honeywell More Pure 2 is the size of a portable DVD player — if you remember what those looked like — and fixes to the front console of your car with adhesive.

It is that time of the year again. There is nothing to be seen, but it is clear that pollution is on the rise across north India. It won’t take long for the air we breathe to become thick enough with all sorts of particles to be seen and even felt.

While a lot of us have over the years spent money to buy air purifiers for our polluted homes, the car, in which some of us urban dwellers spend considerable amounts of time every day, has not yet opened its doors to the same. It is not that there aren’t options available, it’s just that most of us have not applied our minds to this problem.

Over the past week, I have been using the Honeywell Move Pure 2 Car Air Purifier. I have no expectations from a car air purifier, because the only one I have reviewed so far gave me no indication of what what happening. That is where the Honeywell option is really different.

Honeywell More Pure 2 is the size of a portable DVD player — if you remember what those looked like — and fixes to the front console of your car with adhesive. There is a wire that connects to power source in the car and is long enough to let you keep the purifier anywhere in the car, unless you own a stretch Limo.

The product is uncomplicated. It has a power button and an LED display that powers on as soon as the device is switched on. It starts showing the PM2.5 count realtime in a few seconds. There is a slight whirring noise, but you will have to really stress to hear it. Keep you hand near the purifier and you can feel the cleaned air coming out of it.

Where the Honeywell More Pure 2 impressed me was with its realtime PM2.5 display.

Where the Honeywell More Pure 2 impressed me was with its realtime PM2.5 display. The start of the week when the air was clearer and stubble burning hadn’t really started up North, the air was in the 30s and would come down to under 10 in a few minutes. Now, the PM2.5 reading starts around 140 and takes close to 15 minutes to come down to under 20, provided you have not opened the doors in between. And since this drastic deterioration has taken just a week and can be experienced by just taking an early morning walk, I am sort of convinced that the purifier is working fine. Interestingly, you can also see the PM2.5 go up as you pass through certain areas — like stretches of the road where there is lot of construction — suggesting that cars are not really air tight. Also, if you keep the external vent of the AC open, the numbers sort of run riot.

Given that we can’t will away either the pollution or the long commutes we subject overselves to, it might be a good idea to invest in a car air purifier. And from what I have seen so far, the Honeywell More Pure 2 seems to be one of the better options available in India. But at Rs 14,990, this is by no means an affordable option. It all depends on how much value to want to put on clean air.

