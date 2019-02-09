Toggle Menu Sections
Homedics Sound Spa review: For some sound sleephttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-reviews/homedics-sound-spa-review-price-in-india-specifications-features-5576202/

Homedics Sound Spa review: For some sound sleep

Homedics Sound Spa review: For those who have trouble going to sleep and crave for the tranquility of a thundery storm, the Homedics Sound Spa is something they can easily pack in their bags.

  • 3.5
  • Rs. 1,990
Homedics Sound Spa, Homedics Sound Spa review, Homedics Sound Spa price, Homedics Sound Spa specifications, Homedics Sound Spa features, Homedics Sound Spa price in India
Homedics Sound Spa review: The Homedics Sound Spa is a sleep solution for people who have trouble going to sleep and crave for the tranquility of a thundery storm.

I do travel a lot these days and one of the issues while sleeping in strange hotels is the fact that there is no guarantee you will get a good nights sleep. But it is mostly because there are odd noises that keep you up all night, not the cacophony of garage trucks, highway traffic and noisy neighbours that I am used to at home.

But I certainly don’t miss it, or any other noise for that matter, when I hit the sack. However, it seems there are those who need to be lulled to sleep with the sounds of nature they crave for.

The Homedics Sound Spa is a sleep solution for such people. This portable device, which works on battery too, has preset sounds which you can turn on according to your preference.

So there is the sound of crickets in a summer night, a brook, the ocean, rain, thunder and strangely white noise, if that is your sort of thing. You can set volume on this small disc-like device and snore away as it plays the ambient sound of your choice.

Homedics Sound Spa, Homedics Sound Spa review, Homedics Sound Spa price, Homedics Sound Spa specifications, Homedics Sound Spa features, Homedics Sound Spa price in India
There is the sound of crickets in a summer night, a brook, the ocean, rain, thunder and strangely white noise, if that is your sort of thing.

The audio quality, however, is not that great. It is actually at par with what you would expect from a transistor doesn’t have the digital sharpness we are used to with Bluetooth speakers these days. But I don’t think the users here are looking for quality that much.

The device comes with a timer for 15, 30 and 60 minutes so that the device can also go to sleep once you are in your slumber. I am sure there are those who need some help getting some shut-eye. I too have had the problem, but for me it is better to hear silence than sound of any kind.

Advertising
Homedics Sound Spa, Homedics Sound Spa review, Homedics Sound Spa price, Homedics Sound Spa specifications, Homedics Sound Spa features, Homedics Sound Spa price in India
Homedics Sound Spa comes with a timer for 15, 30 and 60 minutes so that the device can also go to sleep once you are in your slumber.

For those who have trouble going to sleep and crave for the tranquility of a thundery storm, the Homedics Sound Spa is something they can easily pack in their bags. At Rs 1,990, it is not that heavy on the wallet either.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Meizu C9 Review: Decent camera, good battery at a budget
2 Kent CamEye review: Keep an eye on your drive
3 Samsung Galaxy M20 review: At Rs 12,990, big on battery and performance