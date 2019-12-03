HiFuture FutureBuds review: Looks like AirPods, great for calls

Apple AirPods over the past few years have become the most popular earphones in the world. But AirPods are not affordable for everyone, hence a lot of industry players have come up with earphones that look like what Apple offers. While a lot of these are cheap fakes where all you get is the look, there are some good brands too which seem to have accepted that the AirPods design is something worth recreating. The HiFuture FutureBuds are wireless earphones that play this strategy.

When you wear them, the HiFuture FutureBuds do look like Apple AirPods to others. So it is value for money the moment you take them out of the box. The case, however, is different and has a curved rectangular kind of design. There is a button to pair the buds with the phone and this needs to be done before you take the pair out of the case. The EarPods have a metal dots to help them charge inside the case and this is a differentiator from the AirPods, but these metal connectors are not visible when the earbuds are worn.

The HiFuture FutureBuds come with touch controls and in this aspect, they are better than the AirPods. The controls are based on a combination of left and right. On the left you get to control calls, while on the right you control music. Also a double tap on the left can wake your smart assistant, whichever that might be. However, it will take a bit to understand and master all the taps and double taps and what they do.

The FutureBuds does its bit of software enhancement to improve call quality by reducing some external ambient sounds that usually add to the noise. So, the end result is that the HiFuture FutureBuds offer one of the best call quality you will get, certainly at this price range.

The FutureBuds offer a decent audio profile, but these are no AirPods. The base is not overpowering, but the overall profile is not as neutral as I would have liked it to be. With the highs, the experience was not all that great, forcing me to keep the volume lower than I would like to. Also, the drivers seem to lack the breathing space needed for all notes to come to their own. So this is good for those who love to listen to music, but are not very choosy about how they want their music to play back.

At Rs 6,999, the HiFuture FutureBuds are a good pair of true wireless earphones that you can flaunt and also enjoy your music on. This is not for audiophiles though. But that should not bother most people who want to buy it.