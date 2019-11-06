Hifiman TWS600 review: Hi-Fi audio quality, great design

I had reached a point where I decided to stop reviewing true wireless earphones. But that was when the Hifiman TWS600 came along with a design that made we want to check it out. Also, in my experience with Hifiman from an audio perspective has been really good.

Advertising

The Hifiman TWS600 has a charging pod that looks like it has been built to last. It opens up to reveal the slots in which the ear pods will charge. The pod is also heavier than any I have used so far, and I mean that in a good way. The ear pods look like they have come out of the Interstellar movie with some lines and curves that give it a unique look. In the middle of both the pods are small buttons that let you pair the devices, to take a call or just wake up Siri or Google Assistant.

The pods fit perfectly without any problem. In fact, the silicone tips help keep away most of the ambient noise, thus giving you a better audio experience. Even for my light jogs, the TWS600 stayed in place. So you can even look buying this as your sporting companion though I doubt that would have been the original intention.

Before I come to the music part, I would like to mention that these are among the few truly wireless EarPods that connect back to the phone every time you take them out of the pod. No, not all models I have reviewed recently are able to do that.

Advertising

The Hifiman TWS600 has one of the best calling experiences I have had in recent times. Usually, I tend to ignore this aspect of earphones because they all tend to be good at a standard level. But with this one, the audio quality was exceptional, giving clarity that is rare.

This also means the regular audio quality on the Hifiman TWS600 is also top notch. This is more in the Hi-Fi level, rich, vibrant and good on the ears. Somehow I loved everything I heard on it, from a folk music album by Manganiars to the latest by Ed Sheeran. In fact, I would peg this as second only to the Sennheiser Momentum when it comes to audio quality in wireless earpods.

The USP of the Hifiman TWS600, meanwhile, is its battery life. It can also over 38 hours on a full charge as per the company. I could not really test this out given the long durations involved, but I did not have to charge the set during the review period.

At Rs 12,999, the Hifiman TWS600 is among the best wireless EarPods in the market now. Buy this if you like to listen to your music without any compromises.