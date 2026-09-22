At Rs 1,299, these clip-on open-ear earbuds give your ears some much-needed rest

I am not usually a fan of open earphones. This is not because they are not good, but because they are not effective in the noise of Indian cities. The Hammer Aura Air made me change that opinion to some extent.

The Aura Air open-ear wireless earbuds have a unique design that does not block your ear canal. The loop goes on like a clip on your earlobes with the small battery unit behind the ears and the earpiece facing the canal. The battery unit has the touch controls. This is one of the lightest earphones I have ever tested, justifying the Air name tag.

The earphones have a simple pairing mechanism and show up as soon as you pull them out of the charging case. To pair with another device you will have to disconnect from the first one though. It is best to keep them connected to one device.

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The audio quality is good enough for you to enjoy music despite not being fully cut off from the external environment. Even when you are outside with all the background noise of our cities, you can follow a podcast or listen to music. But with soft music, you will struggle outdoors. Indoors, in a more controlled environment, your experience will be better.

The battery life lasts about 60 hours on a full charge. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express) The battery life lasts about 60 hours on a full charge. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)

The 11mm Titanium Drivers actually offer a pretty good audio playback that is both balanced and rich. Listening to Adi Bommale, I felt the experience was similar to listening to the same song in the car. It is immersive, but it doesn’t cut you out of what’s happening around you.

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The battery life lasts about 60 hours on a full charge, which for most users will be a week of use. Once you master the taps needed to switch songs and change modes you will be able to control your experience without reaching for the phone. You can also use it to summon the assistant on your phone.

The best use case for these earphones is actually at work when you are slipping into multiple calls through the day. You can wear these all the time and just tap to enter your next call. After an entire day, there will be hardly any ear fatigue unlike other headphones. And you will not miss out on the chaos of the work floor.

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At Rs 1,299, this is affordable enough to be your backup earphones for work and play. If you want to give your ears some rest, this is a good option.