Gripr review: A phone grip and stand that’s just right

A lot of people like to have a phone grip stick to the back of their smartphone or want a stick-on phone stand for the easy multimedia experience or some work. I haven’t been a fan of mobile grip or stand and that’s because these grips and stands tend to make the phone heavy and bulgy. Also, it’s not a fun experience keeping the phone in the pocket while it has an accessory attached to it.

But looks like Author Form “gripped” on to this aspect and designed Gripr– a grip and stand for the phone that gets the task done without adding to new problems.

It’s a small plastic device — weighing not more than 5 grams — that can be easily attached to any smartphone with or without a back cover. The adhesive sticks easily and does not leave a residue when removed.

While the Gripr promises to be both the phone grip and stand, it does not give the feel of a secure grip in the hands. The Gripr works better as a phone stand.

You can use the stand in both landscape and portrait mode. Also, when you put the phone on the desk lying on its back, the stand keeps the device flat while elevating it above the surface.

The grip/stand is not heavy on pocket. The MRP of the Author Gripr is Rs 149 only. It is available online at Amazon and Flipkart.