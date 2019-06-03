Toggle Menu Sections
Gripr review: A phone grip and stand that’s just righthttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-reviews/gripr-review-a-phone-grip-stand-that-is-neither-heavy-nor-bulgy-5762003/

Gripr review: A phone grip and stand that’s just right

Author Form Gripr is a phone grip cum stand that it priced at Rs 149. The Gripr is a small plastic stick-on device that works with or without the back cover on a smartphone.

  • 3.5
  • Rs. 149
gripr, phone stand, phone grip, author form, gripr review, gripr stand, gripr grip
Gripr review: A phone stand that is slim and light (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal)

A lot of people like to have a phone grip stick to the back of their smartphone or want a stick-on phone stand for the easy multimedia experience or some work. I haven’t been a fan of mobile grip or stand and that’s because these grips and stands tend to make the phone heavy and bulgy. Also, it’s not a fun experience keeping the phone in the pocket while it has an accessory attached to it.

But looks like Author Form “gripped” on to this aspect and designed Gripr– a grip and stand for the phone that gets the task done without adding to new problems.

gripr, phone stand, phone grip, author form, gripr review, gripr stand, gripr grip
Gripr can stick on a phone’s back with or without a back cover. (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal)

It’s a small plastic device — weighing not more than 5 grams — that can be easily attached to any smartphone with or without a back cover. The adhesive sticks easily and does not leave a residue when removed.

While the Gripr promises to be both the phone grip and stand, it does not give the feel of a secure grip in the hands. The Gripr works better as a phone stand.

Advertising
gripr, phone stand, phone grip, author form, gripr review, gripr stand, gripr grip
Gripr is a light weight plastic phone stand. (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal)

You can use the stand in both landscape and portrait mode. Also, when you put the phone on the desk lying on its back, the stand keeps the device flat while elevating it above the surface.

The grip/stand is not heavy on pocket. The MRP of the Author Gripr is Rs 149 only. It is available online at Amazon and Flipkart.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Dyson Lightcycle review: The magic lamp of our times
2 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S review: This is Redmi Note 7 + a 48MP camera
3 Realme C2 review: Stylish smartphone at an affordable price