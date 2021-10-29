GoPro Hero10 Black review: The next-generation action camera

GoPro is confident that its new Hero10 Black will ‘wow’ you. Yes, when the Hero9 Black was launched last year, it was already an excellent action camera. But with the Hero10 Black, GoPro has gone one step ahead with a device that feels a lot better, thanks to a new custom processor. It’s all about speed — snappier user interface, responsive on-screen menus, doubling of frame rates — now up to 120 frames per second in 4K, and 240 in 2.7K, and taking photos on this device is a delight. After using the Hero10 Black for weeks, I asked myself this question: where will GoPro go from here? Here’s my assessment of Hero10 Black and what GoPro is trying to achieve.

GoPro Hero10 Black price in India: Rs 54,500

GoPro Hero10 Black features: 5.3K up to 60fps | 4K up to 120fps | 2.7K up to 240fps | New GP2 processor | Faster uploading to mobile devices | Automatic uploading to the cloud when charging | New hydrophobic lens protector | Faster, smoother interface | HyperSmooth 4.0

GoPro Hero10 Black review: Design and dual screens

The new Hero10 Black action camera looks exactly like its predecessor, the Hero9 Black. Except the new model has a darker plastic frame and a bright “10 Black” logo on the side of the camera. Everything from the chassis, screens, and lens are the same. You still need to open the flap on the side to remove the battery, microSD card slot, and a USB-C port for charging. The front side has a rubberised finish where you will find a small 1.14-inch screen extremely useful if you are a Vlogger, and around the back is the main 2.27-inch touchscreen which is where all the control mechanism is.

What I always like about GoPro’s action cameras is their solid exterior and durable build. The Hero10 Black is no different. It’s waterproof up to 33 feet (10 meters) and has a new, tougher lens with hydrophobic, water-shedding glass which the company claims is more scratch-resistant. The new model is slightly lighter at 153 grams (versus the earlier 158 grams), but otherwise, the two action cameras are exactly the same in size. This means the mods introduced with the Hero9 Black will also work with the Hero10 Black, which includes the Media Mod and Max Lens Mod. GoPro says the Max Lens mod support will be added in a new update sometime in December.

Like the previous GoPro Hero 9, the Hero 10 also offers two screens — a front-facing display that makes it easy to shoot selfie-style shots/videos and the main screen on the rear of the camera. Both screens are bright and sharp, and they provide a good preview while you are shooting. What is different this time is that both screens take advantage of the new processor inside the Hero10 Black (more on that later). The main screen, for instance, is more responsive. Meanwhile, the front screen has a high frame rate.

GoPro Hero10 Black review: Performance and battery

The performance enhancements that GoPro promised are because of the GP2 processor, the first upgrade to the processing capabilities since the Hero 6 launched nearly over four years ago. So essentially, the Hero 10 delivers more with the same image sensor as the Hero 9 with the improved processor. This not only delivers better video capture and images (more on that later) but smooth swiping the interface. The UI hasn’t changed in the Hero 10 — it’s divided into three modes: Photo, Video, and Timelapse; while a swipe up shows the captured media and pull-down lets you access the camera settings.

With the Hero 10, GoPro also introduces new ways to transfer the content. You can either plug directly into your smartphone for even faster uploads through GoPro’s Quik app, transfer photos, and videos to your phone or tablet with a wired connection. And, of course, GoPro also lets you use the Hero 10 as a webcam, or else use the action camera for live streaming.

The Hero 10 has the exact same 1,720 mAh battery as the Hero 9 Black. Unfortunately, it didn’t last as long while shooting videos at high frame rates. A piece of advice is to carry an extra battery pack if you are using a Hero 10 Black. GoPro recently pushed out a software update that drastically improves the battery life, but I am yet to see the changes as I completed testing the device a few days back.

GoPro Hero10 Black review: Video and image quality

With the new GP2 processor, GoPro has managed to improve video capturing capabilities by doubling the frame rates. The new action camera can record video at 5.3K, 4K resolution at 60 fps and 120 fps, respectively, and 2.7K at 240fps compared to the Hero 9 Black’s 4K/60 fps. Although I did not indulge in extreme sporting activities during the testing, I was still impressed with what I managed to capture. The videos had more depth, better contrast, and very little noise. What impressed me is that the videos were more realistic and true to the environment. Low-light has improved a lot but who uses a GoPro in pitch dark?

The new processor also means a better video stabilisation system. The HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilisation can be used while shooting 5.3K, 30-fps video. Simply put, you can shoot high-resolution video in 5.3K, ultra-smooth and without any shakiness, and get a cropped 4K video as output. Perhaps the best feature of HyperSmooth 4.0, however, is improved Horizon Leveling. One can actually tilt the Hero 10 up to 45 degrees in Linear mode, up from 27 degrees on last year’s Hero 9. GoPro’s stabilisation feature is unmatched, and which is why people keep spending big bucks on the company’s action cameras.

The Hero 10 is also capable of shooting 23MP stills. Images taken using the camera have more details and less noise. The Hero 10 does better with skin tones and offers more realistic colors and muted shadows. It’s maybe the most underrated camera feature in the Hero 10.

GoPro Hero10 Black review: Should you buy it?

There is always a debate whenever a new GoPro hits the market, and I get why this happens. GoPros are insanely good video cameras, and they will continue to do so. The question is: does it make sense to upgrade to a new GoPro camera every year. Honestly, the answer is simple but we complicate it unnecessarily. The Hero 10 Black is a professional tool, perhaps the finest GoPro the company has ever launched. The video quality is way better than last year’s model and performance is smoother and faster. I would say get the Hero 10 Black if you are someone who is actively involved in content creation and needs a faster and powerful GoPro. If you already have the Hero 9, there is no need to upgrade to a new one.