Sunday, September 12, 2021
GooFoto Tripod review: Bend it like this one

Should you purchase this flexible tripod for your camera? Read our full review to know more.

Rating: 4 out of 5
Rs. 1103 (approx, $14.99)
Written by Nandagopal Rajan | New Delhi |
September 12, 2021 4:25:37 pm
GooFoto, GooFoto Tripod,Here's what we think about the new GooFoto Tripod. (Image Source: Nandagopal Rajan/ The Indian Express)

One of the many challenges the pandemic threw at me was the struggle to record myself for reviews and other videos. I tried a lot of stuff from getting my 10-year-old to hold the camera to using a tower of books to prop up the smartphone before finally spending on a mobile tripod. But even that was not ideal if I had to record outdoor as the height would always fall short. The GooFoto tripod tried to overcome all these challenges with one product, one that fits all sort of cameras from DSLRs to smartphones, webcams and GoPros.

The GooFoto Tripod is a very compact accessory that can easily fit inside a man bag or hang from the sides of a camera bag. No, it does not offer telescopic legs, but the legs is has are super flexible made from a combination of wire and rubberised cover. In fact, this is almost like a gorilla pod, just much larger and more versatile.

GooFoto, GooFoto Tripod, The GooFoto Tripod is a very compact accessory that can easily fit inside a man bag or hang from the sides of a camera bag. (Image Source: Nandagopal Rajan/ The Indian Express)

To start with, you can use the GooFoto as any short tripod, standing upright on its three legs. The legs can be ramrod straight when needed. However, I needed miss a spirit level on this tripod to see if it was really perfect.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Then, I could get the tripod to spread and bend a bit to cling on to the cushioned arms of my living room sofa as I got on a quick video call with someone.

I went to a more conventional pose while using the tripod for a 4K webcam I was trying to review. The good thing about the design is that you can get the angle exactly right when using it for something like a webcam — very important so that you can frame yourself in such a way that the unmade bed behind your is cleverly hidden.

GooFoto, GooFoto Tripod, I went to a more conventional pose while using the tripod for a 4K webcam I was trying to review. (Image Source: Nandagopal Rajan/ The Indian Express)

I don’t use the DSLR at all these days, but yes, my Canon 1200D fits well here too. And I could even prop it up tightly on door handles and windows with the weight of the camera not really impacting the grip of this tripod.

One last use of this will be for those with action cameras. Since the legs of the tripod are made from wire, you can actually twist it around the handle bar of a bike or railings of your balcony. However, I did not use it this way, as I don’t have an action camera that is useable these days.

GooFoto, GooFoto Tripod, The tripod fits all sort of cameras from DSLRs to smartphones, webcams and GoPros. (Image Source: Nandagopal Rajan/ The Indian Express)

The tough design of the GooFoto makes it ideal for the outdoors, though most of us don’t get to experience the same much these days. But yes, you can even take this one for a swim or on a trek. I forgot to mention how the legs can come together to become a sturdy monopod for selfie videos.

At $14.99 on US Amazon, the GooFoto is a pretty decent tripod that is both versatile and affordable and works with all sorts of cameras. But I found this more practical because it fares well both in work from home and sweat outside scenarios.

