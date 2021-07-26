Fujitsu UH-X laptop review: The featherweight heavyweight

One of the things I often get to hear from our readers, especially those who are constantly on the move, is the need for a notebook that takes less space in their backpack but doesn’t skimp on performance. For them, the definition of a powerful laptop isn’t about a 4K UHD display or the graphics fidelity of the device. Rather, they want a small, light and reliable notebook that is easy to travel with, has a superb keyboard, and enough battery life to last a day.

The big question for me was — what’s it like to use the Fujitsu UH-X which weighs only 878 grams? The “Made in Japan” laptop addresses a lot of concerns of non-tech savvy but self-aware people who travel a lot and demand a light notebook that is essential to their work and play life. My review of the Fujitsu UH-X focuses on how this notebook fits into my working day.

Fujitsu UH-X price in India: Rs 80,990 onwards

Fujitsu UH-X review: Featherweight champion

First of all, I am glad Fujitsu is sticking to its Japanese Zen-like design philosophy for this notebook and not trying to ape the MacBook Air. Its simplicity and flowing design make it different from other laptops, especially those made by Apple.

Made of magnesium-lithium alloy, Fujitsu says the UH-X weighs just 878 grams… that’s really light and clearly, a lot of thought and effort was put into the design. My review unit was the black coloured version and it looks very sophisticated. This is obviously subjective – but I feel this notebook will appeal to both business users and regular consumers.

I always liked Fujitsu laptops, mainly because of their size and weight.

For PC companies, designing an ultra-thin and portable laptop is all about compromises. But the Fujitsu UH-X is different. It still has a 13.3-inch display, superb keyboard (more on that later), and a great selection of ports. You get two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, a full-size HDMI port, an SD card reader, a 3.5mm jack for headphones and microphones as well as a full-size Ethernet jack.

Fujitsu UH-X review: Bright display

The 13.3-inch display produces crisp images and amazing text. It isn’t OLED but the IGZO panel has a peak brightness of 400 nits. I haven’t had any trouble reading the e-newspaper in the morning or watching Emily in Paris on Netflix. And although the screen has an actual resolution of 1920 x 1080p resolution, for most people it should be fine. The bezel too has been trimmed down and the screen looks a lot nicer.

The Fujitsu FH-X is absolutely fast.

Fujitsu UH-X review: Go-to writing device

I do a lot of writing and the time I spend with my notebook is high compared to an average user. For me, the keyboard has to be good. The keyboard on the UH-X is phenomenal. The keys are spacious and they are a joy to type on. The keyboard has significantly deeper key travel and I found it comfortable enough for casual browsing and longer writing sessions. It has a backlight as well, so typing in the dark shouldn’t be a problem. For security, the laptop does have a built-in fingerprint scanner. The trackpad, although responsive, could have been better. The problem is, it’s a small trackpad and that needs to be changed in the next version of the UH-X that hits the market.

I have to say the keyboard is impressive.

Fujitsu UH-X review: Solid performance

Performance-wise, the new Fujitsu UH-X is more than capable of day-to-day activities such as browsing the web, writing stories on Google Docs, checking emails, researching, and consuming multimedia content. The experience of using this laptop (I’ve got the Core i5 11th gen, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD version) isn’t different from any other windows notebooks I have reviewed recently. I found this notebook responsive enough for editing light video sessions – and the device can also be used for editing photos. The UH-X never disappoints in that regard. Do take note this notebook isn’t designed for playing AAA games or rendering heavy video files.

For most people, the battery life will be more than enough. It usually lasts about six hours (web browsing and writing stories) before I needed to plug it in, which isn’t the best out there.

For a person like me who travels for work a lot, i want a computing machine that weighs next to nothing.

Fujitsu UH-X review: Excellent speakers

The speakers are excellent on this notebook, though they are not of that level one would find on the 16-inch MacBook Pro and Surface Laptop 4. I have listened to music on it and attended Zoom calls and it’s surprisingly good. If the Fujitsu UH-X has a real shortcoming, it’s the webcam. The 720p webcam could be acceptable two years back — but not anymore, especially now when users spend more than attending Zoom calls due to the work from home scenario.

It is rare to see an ultralight notebook to feature plenty of ports.

Fujitsu UH-X review: Should you buy it?

As for my final verdict, the Fujitsu UH-X stands out for its slim and ultralight design. In a way, it redefines how a lightweight notebook should look. There’s a lot to like about this notebook, be its good design, an excellent keyboard, stereo speakers. If you are someone who writes a lot and is thinking of getting a premium Windows notebook, the Fujitsu UH-X should be the perfect computer.