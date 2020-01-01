Fujifilm X-A7 review: Camera that gives you the control

Fujifilm X-A7 does appear like a point and shoot, but it capable of almost everything you would expect from a DSLR. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) Fujifilm X-A7 does appear like a point and shoot, but it capable of almost everything you would expect from a DSLR. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

The evolution of digital cameras continues, so much so that you think the challenge from smartphones has been a good thing in the long run. While camera companies might not agree, the consumer never had it this good before. Even compact cameras are now capable of handling everything from interchangeable lenses to editing and wireless sharing. The latest camera I got to test, the Fujifilm X-A7, does appear like a point and shoot, but it capable of almost everything you would expect from a DSLR.

Fujifilm X-A7 price in India – Rs 59,999

Fujifilm X-A7 specs: 24.2 MP | 23.5mm x 15.7mm (APS-C) CMOS with primary color filter | 3.5-inch TFT color LCD monitor | up to ISO51200 | 4K (3840 x 2160p) | Bluetooth|Wi-Fi

The Fujifilm X-A7 is a very compact camera and has an old-world look like Fujifilm cameras have sported over the years. It comes with a 15-45mm lens in the box. There are a few dials and buttons peppered all over the camera, but you soon get an idea of what they are offering. In fact, there is nothing that is hard to fathom on this camera and there are more ways to do the same thing so that you can pick what suits you the most.

Fujifilm X-A7 looks like a classic point and shoot camera of yesteryears.

The 3.5-inch 16:9 TFT colour LCD monitor with touch helps frame the shots as there is no viewfinder here. The angles of this screen can be adjusted so that you get the perfect shot. The menu inside is also not that complex and you can easily navigate to the settings you are looking for. There is a toggle to the right of the screen that makes it really easy to move around in the menu, and this is despite the touchscreen.

The X-A7 is a 24MP camera with a 23.5mm x 15.7mm (APS-C) CMOS sensor and using Fujifilm’s X-mount. What I loved about the camera is its versatility. It offers a very capable auto mode as well as a full-fledged manual setting. If that is not enough, there are the advanced settings where you can pick a preset filter to give a very different feel to your photos. The more popular portrait, sports, landscape and night mode are on the menu dial itself. There are also 11 preset film modes you can choose from.

On the X-A7, you use the lens ring to electronically get the lens to zoom in and out. Initially, I was a bit taken aback by the focus of this camera. I was unable to figure out why close subjects were not getting locked on. This is when I discovered the depth controls on the camera. And it was a revelation. This sort of control is something I have not experienced on a camera of this type. The results were stunning. Clearly, the control is with the user when it comes to this camera.

As with cameras of this kind, low-light performance is a plus for the X-A7 as well. The ISO can be cranked up to 51200, however getting it is not that easy. As you have to go there via the menu. But the auto ISO mode is good for most use cases and adjust according to the situation.

One reason why a lot of users might consider this camera is its ability to record in 4K. The video is smooth and crisp, but you are limited to 30fps and 15 minutes of recording. So this will not be ideal if you are looking for a camera for your video blogging needs. Also, there is no dedicated video mode, the camera just switches when you tap on the recording shutter.

This camera also offers the best app for use with a smartphone. I liked the fact that every time I opened the Fujifilm app, it was trying to connect with the camera without any intervention from my side. Usually, you are fiddling around with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth settings to get this bit to work. However, the transfer of images is a bit slower than I have experienced on other cameras with connectivity. I liked the fact that every time I opened the Fujifilm app, it was trying to connect with the camera without any intervention from my side. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

The Fujifilm X-A7 is perfect for those who are interested in photography, want to do more than what they can with the smartphone, but don’t really want to lug a large camera around. This is a very capable, but a compact camera and with a price tag of Rs 59,999 that might endear it to a large section of the users.

