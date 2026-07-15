Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Cinema review: A weird, fun and retro camera

Sometime last year in London, I stumbled upon a small vintage store where you could find everything from classic designer pieces and furniture to vintage electronics. It was the perfect store for me, and I shamelessly visited it every day I was in London. The reason? I fell in love with an old-school Sony Betamovie video cassette camera and wanted it so badly. I had seen the same camera in Tokyo’s Akihabara neighbourhood a few years earlier, but I had passed on the opportunity to buy it. In London, I tried negotiating the price, but the owner wouldn’t budge. Once again, I missed out on buying the camera.

I came back and realised why modern video cameras look so utterly boring and tasteless, with their flat designs. It also made me question how these designs get approved in the first place, with almost everything reduced to a touchscreen interface and few physical buttons. As I was hoping things might change, Fujifilm has come up with a camera that looks a lot like an old-school home movie camera from years past.

The Instax Mini Evo Cinema takes photos and short video clips, and features a built-in printer that can make instant prints of them or images from your phone. It’s a strange, fun camera that taps into a nostalgic design, giving a younger generation a taste of what video cameras from the 1960s and ’70s were like. But does the Instax Mini Evo Cinema succeed despite being the most expensive camera in the Instax lineup? I spent a month with the Evo Cinema, and here’s my review.

What: Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Cinema | Price: Rs 37,990

A design that replicates video cameras of the ’60s

The Evo Cinema has a unique look that I haven’t seen on a modern camera in recent years. At first glance, it appears to have a tall and thin design. Honestly, holding it for the first time wasn’t comfortable for me. You have to hold the camera by wrapping three fingers around the base, while your index finger rests on the shutter button, almost like you are gripping a gun. The included grip screws into the standard 1/4-inch tripod mount for a more secure hold. As the days passed, however, I got more comfortable using the Evo Cinema. The tripod thread also gave me a more secure grip on the camera, which added an extra sense of confidence while shooting in the mountainous terrain of Ladakh, which I visited recently.

The Evo Cinema features a built-in Instax Mini printer for creating instant photo and video-frame prints. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia) The Evo Cinema features a built-in Instax Mini printer for creating instant photo and video-frame prints. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)

The front grip has a cover that conceals the USB-C charging port and the microSD card slot. You’ll need a microSD card because the internal storage fills up quickly; it can hold only about 50 photos or, to be precise, 10 short video clips.

Around the lens, you will find a focus ring, but it doesn’t actually focus. Instead, you can rotate the ring to adjust the intensity of the effect. Above the lens is a light that can function as a flash for photos or videos. Next to the flash is a selfie mirror. The side of the camera has a power button and two switches: one to toggle between still and video modes, and the other to turn the frames and overlays on or off. There’s also a small dial that works as a print switch, along with a toggle to control the digital zoom.

A large dial on the right side of the camera (called the Eras dial) lets you select a decade, after which the camera recreates the look and even the sound of cameras from that era. The presets range from black-and-white movies of the 1930s and old television broadcasts to home movies, VHS camcorders, and even the early days of YouTube. For example, the 1980s mode mimics the look of 35mm negative film, with an optional timestamp. It’s like travelling back in time, letting you relive the sights and sounds of a specific era. To me, that makes the camera experience fun, which you won’t find on other cameras.

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Fujifilm’s Instax Mini Evo Cinema is designed for users who value creativity and character over image quality. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia) Fujifilm’s Instax Mini Evo Cinema is designed for users who value creativity and character over image quality. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)

On the rear is a tiny 1.54-inch square touchscreen that also doubles as the main control interface. You can either hold the camera out in front of you to compose your shot or attach the removable eyecup finder accessory. Some people may prefer using the external finder to frame their shots more accurately. It also makes the camera steadier to hold while adding to the nostalgic charm of old camcorders.

Just don’t expect the screen to be as bright or as colourful as your iPhone’s display, because it isn’t. When using the older-era effects, the screen’s relatively low resolution becomes more noticeable. As I said at the beginning, don’t cherry-pick the flaws. After all, this camera isn’t about accuracy- it’s about the vibe.

Fun should continue

Before I started using the Evo Cinema, I knew this camera wasn’t going to be about fine detail or 4K video recording. After all, it’s an Instax camera. Its photos aren’t meant to be perfectly sharp or richly colourful. Instead, instant cameras appeal to people who appreciate the classic, nostalgic look that has kept them relevant and popular in the age of smartphone photography. Think of the Evo Cinema as a hybrid instant and digital camera that lets you choose which images to print onto Instax Mini film using its small LCD screen.

The Eras Dial, a physical control that lets you choose from 10 era-inspired looks, from the 1930’s to vibrant 2020s styles. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The Eras Dial, a physical control that lets you choose from 10 era-inspired looks, from the 1930’s to vibrant 2020s styles. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Okay, now you know what an instant camera is. I would also like to add that for a camera like this, specifications don’t matter. So, don’t even try comparing the Evo Cinema’s specs online with a smartphone. You will be disappointed, but as I said, the camera’s specs aren’t the full story. Anyway, the camera uses a 5-megapixel sensor paired with a 28mm (35mm equivalent) f/2.0 lens that can focus from 10cm to infinity. It features autofocus with face detection, while focusing is fully automatic and centre-weighted.

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The camera captures JPEG images at a resolution of 2560×1920 pixels. While that may not sound like much, it’s more than enough for Instax Mini prints and sharing photos online. Videos are recorded in a 3:4 aspect ratio at 600×800 pixels and 24 frames per second, with a maximum recording time of 15 seconds (yes, you can shoot scenes that last up to 15 seconds). A higher-quality option is available only in the 2020 mode, which also records an additional clip at 1080×1440 pixels. You can’t currently record longer clips, nor can you connect an external microphone for improved audio.

A true Instax camera at heart

The Evo Cinema is an instant camera, and it’s made for everyone – people your age and mine, or even our parents’ generation. Anyone can use this camera, even a kid. Because there is almost no learning curve, the camera is fun and easy to use. The Evo Cinema can also create a photo and video aesthetic that a modern smartphone camera simply can’t reproduce.

The Evo Cinema switches between video and still images. The video quality isn’t comparable to that of a smartphone camera, but this camera isn’t about high-quality image capture. After all, it has the look and feel of old video cameras, along with effects that mimic the aesthetics of a bygone era that most of us weren’t born into.

A smartphone app unlocks features users can explore, including remote shooting and the ability to print images from a smartphone library. (Screenshot of the app taken on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7) A smartphone app unlocks features users can explore, including remote shooting and the ability to print images from a smartphone library. (Screenshot of the app taken on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7)

For shooting videos, you can either record only while holding down the trigger or set it to start recording with one press and stop with another. However, after you have taken a clip, you’re asked to confirm that you want to keep it. The camera should automatically save every clip and let users decide which ones to keep or delete. I would also like to highlight that when the Evo Cinema is held vertically, it records video in a tall 3:4 aspect ratio. You can rotate the camera for horizontal video, but the effects won’t adjust accordingly. Another thing to note is that the camera doesn’t have optical zoom, but a spring-loaded lever on the side controls a digital zoom. The camera is mostly automatic but offers a wide exposure range from ¼ second to 1/8000 and adjustable ISO from 100 to 1600, giving users a little more flexibility than other analogue Instax cameras.

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You can print photos or still frames from a video using the built-in Instax Mini printer. After all, this is an Instax camera. All you need to do is push a lever on the right side of the camera, and the side opens to let you load standard Instax Mini film cartridges. Fujifilm provided two packs of film cartridges as part of the review. Unfortunately, there’s no window to indicate whether a cartridge is loaded. You need to check the icon in the top-right corner of the screen when the camera is powered on. When you would like to print a photo, simply lift and twist the ratchet control to start printing. To take a print from a video, play the video on screen, pause it, and choose to print a frame from it. You can print a still image with a title and a QR code that takes you to a page where you can view and download the video. Fujifilm will host the video for two years.

I can see how Fujifilm is following in Nintendo’s footsteps by creating nostalgic devices for the younger generation.(Image crediit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) I can see how Fujifilm is following in Nintendo’s footsteps by creating nostalgic devices for the younger generation.(Image crediit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Upon connecting the camera to your smartphone (iPhone or Android), you can transfer movies and still images. The Evo Cinema uses the same Instax Mini app as the Instax Mini Evo and the new Cinema camera. Let me also point out that you can only transfer clips and photos that you have already printed. This is frustrating, but you can, of course, remove the microSD card and transfer all the files directly from it.

In my testing, I also found that switching eras can take longer than it should. However, the pictures and videos it creates are full of character, which is what the Evo Cinema is all about. The battery life is also pretty poor, and the juice drains within an hour, which is my biggest frustration with this camera.

Yay or nay?

The Evo Cinema is an expensive camera at Rs 37,990, which is no small amount to spend to satisfy your craving for a vintage camera. I understand that, and I feel the same way. But the price argument can also apply to almost any device, or even designer bags. The whole purpose of the Evo Cinema is to have fun with a camera, something that is missing from many modern cameras and smartphones. I have had a great time using the Evo Cinema, and while the cost is a factor, it also features a built-in Instax Mini printer that lets you create physical prints of photos or video frames. The camera is well-designed and has a distinct personality, but it has some issues I have already pointed out. Sure, you can find vintage camcorders for less money on eBay, but there is something different about the Evo Cinema that makes it a special camera. I hope a second-generation Evo Cinema will be much better, but in the meantime, do try this camera in person and see for yourself whether spending your hard-earned money on it makes sense. There are always plenty of cheaper Instax cameras available on the market.