From smoothies to shakes: How Atomberg Zephyr Nutri blender performed in my kitchen

Every morning, I have either a cold coffee or a fruit smoothie. It’s a ritual I never skip, whether I am travelling abroad for work or at home. And I always make it myself, not just once, but twice a day. In fact, I am so obsessed with fruit smoothies that I even bought a portable smoothie maker, which lasted me for years. However, my handheld smoothie maker wasn’t very powerful.

Although it did the job, I realised that it was too small to make enough for all three of us whenever my mum or dad asked me to whip up a milkshake or smoothie. I had been looking for a personal blender for months, one that would fit into my kitchen and have a permanent place on my countertop.

Atomberg’s new Zephyr Nutri blender suits my needs. Unlike larger, bulkier blenders, this one is compact and is a great option for preparing smoothies and shakes on the go. Its portability adds to the convenience, thanks to its space-saving design and individual-sized blending cups.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Not only can it make a smoothie in the morning in a snap, but the personal blender is powerful enough to chop, grind, and pulse a variety of recipes, and even prepare seedless juices at home.

I spent a few days with the Atomberg Zephyr Nutri blender, and here is my review.

What: Atomberg Zephyr Nutri Blender | Price: Rs 4,299 (I have the model that comes with four jars. There’s also a three-jar variant priced at Rs 3,899)

Simple and compact design

What impressed me from the very first day of using the Zephyr Nutri was its size. It’s small and compact, and it fits easily inside standard kitchen cabinets. You can also remove the jar to make it even more compact. This was a priority for me, as my kitchen is small and I didn’t want a large blender that would take up too much space.

Story continues below this ad

My unit came in dark silver, which blends seamlessly with my kitchen’s aesthetics. Although the blender is made of plastic, it has a premium feel. I would have preferred an all-metal design, but considering its budget-friendly price tag, I really can’t ask for more.

That said, the blender looks very modern, and its wide base, combined with a powerful motor, gives it a sturdy, high-quality feel. The rubber grips help keep it stable when blending crushed ice or frozen fruits.

The Atomberg Zephyr Nutri blender is designed for space-saving convenience and portability in mind. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The Atomberg Zephyr Nutri blender is designed for space-saving convenience and portability in mind. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

If you are travelling for a month or two and staying in a serviced apartment, you can easily carry this personal blender along with you.

Another thing I liked about the Zephyr Nutri blender is its intuitive control panel on the motor unit. The clearly labelled touch buttons, along with the LED display, make it easy to use. I could start it right out of the box without referring to the manual.

Story continues below this ad

The blender offers three modes. The first is Pulse Mode, which is useful for processing tough-to-grind ingredients. Next is Coarse Mode, which you can use to make a spicy green chutney to serve with a sandwich or samosa, for example. The third is Turbo Mode, which is ideal for preparing cocktails, iced coffee, and smoothies.

The Zephyr Nutri features a 1,200-peak-watt motor and includes four jars: two 0.7-litre jars and two 0.4-litre jars, plus two sip-and-seal lids. All four jars are made of BPA-free plastic. The blender cups and sip-and-seal lids feel durable and are comfortable to hold and drink from. Though it may seem like a small detail, I liked how the two smaller blender cups have built-in handles, making them easy to carry and use on the go.

The jars and lids are not dishwasher-safe; however, I found them easy to clean by hand using a sponge and dish soap. Since the jars are made from high-quality plastic, I believe the material will crack if heated too much, which is why you shouldn’t put these jars in the dishwasher. No wonder most blenders come with plastic jars instead of metal or glass jars. Imagine a blender with a glass jar and, by mistake, you leave a metal spoon inside; the glass could shatter right in front of you.

The blender comes with two blade assemblies: a six-blade assembly, ideal for smoothies and milkshakes, and a four-blade assembly for heavy-duty tasks like crushing and grinding tough ingredients. The blade assembly screws onto the jars just like a lid.

Story continues below this ad

Blender cups are durable and generously sized. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Blender cups are durable and generously sized. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Powerful and easy to use

To test the blender’s performance and capabilities, I put it through a range of everyday tasks, from making cold coffee and smoothies to tackling tougher jobs like preparing curry paste and grinding whole spices.

My previous cordless portable blender lacked the power needed to blend fruits and ice cubes properly, but I was relieved to find that the Zephyr Nutri passed the test.

My first task was to make an apple-banana smoothie with dates and milk. To make the smoothie, chop the apple and discard the seeds, slice the banana, and pit the dates. Transfer the chopped fruits to a blending jar, add the milk, and blend until the mixture is smooth and creamy. This also helps test how well the blender chops, processes, and blends the ingredients into a smooth consistency

The Zephyr Nutri did a great job breaking down thicker ingredients, consistently producing smooth, drinkable textures in seconds. Whether I was blending nutrient-dense smoothies or protein shakes, the blender delivered consistent results. I also used the blender to make hummus and pudding and to chop vegetables.

Story continues below this ad

The basic ingredients for making an apple, banana, and date smoothie. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The basic ingredients for making an apple, banana, and date smoothie. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

However, I noticed that it works best for making fruit smoothies and protein shakes, where liquids are involved. It also crushed a cup of ice into a fluffy mixture in seconds, without any added liquid.

Each jar has a maximum-fill indicator to prevent overfilling and keep ingredients below the marked line. The blender is also very easy to use: simply add your ingredients to the jar, attach the blade assembly, place it on the motor base, and let the blender do its thing.

I liked how, when you place the jar on the motor base and turn it clockwise, you hear a beep, and the LED indicator lights up ice blue. This indicates that the jar is securely locked in place.

The blender also includes several safety features, including a one-minute auto shut-off function, a 10-second cut-off feature, fault indicators, and overload alerts.

Story continues below this ad

Additionally, as I noted earlier, the blender doesn’t get excessively noisy or produce a burning smell while the motor is running. As for the warranty, Atomberg offers a two-year warranty on the Zephyr Nutri, which is still a good value.

My apple, banana, and date smoothie is ready. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) My apple, banana, and date smoothie is ready. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Observations

One observation I made while preparing cold coffee is that the blender cup’s tight-fitting lid can be difficult to remove. I also noticed that the lid tends to loosen slightly with regular use.

I understand that the Zephyr Nutri is a budget-friendly blender, but it would have been great if it had a variable-speed dial. As it stands, there’s no way to adjust the blending speed. Perhaps I am asking for a little too much at this price point. The blender also lacks a companion mobile app.

The entire set consists of four jars. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The entire set consists of four jars. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

So, should you buy the Atomberg Zephyr Nutri blender?

Overall, I was satisfied with the smoothies and cold coffee I made using the Zephyr Nutri. It’s lightweight and compact, looks good on the kitchen countertop, and is perfect for preparing morning smoothies. Versatility-wise, this blender can also double as a mixer-grinder.

Story continues below this ad

For such a compact appliance, I was impressed by how many tasks it could handle beyond making smoothies. That being said, I wouldn’t consider it the most powerful mixer-grinder on the market.

If you are looking for a powerful blender on a budget, the Atomberg Zephyr Nutri could be a good option. It is best suited for compact homes and individuals, including working professionals and students living in PGs or dorms, and those who prefer a space-saving home appliance.