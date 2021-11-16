Foxin FoxFit Pulse review: Gets the job done, almost

There was a time when budget smartwatches weren’t really all that interesting, offering pretty much the feature-set of a fitness band but in the shape of a watch. Then came a string of watches that exceeded my expectations, bringing elements like great design and calling support to the sub-Rs 5,000 segment.

I expected something very similar from the Foxin FoxFit Pulse I got for review recently, and ended up being slightly disappointed. Here’s why.

Foxin FoxFit Pulse: What’s good?

The smartwatch comes with a great 1.28-inch display, a well-built chassis and good looks for a round-dial design on a budget. The watch faces are good and animations all around the user interface are smooth and not laggy, like we have experienced with other devices in the area.

A red accent colour on the crown also gives the watch a little more personality. Foxin is also one of the few players in this segment to natively provide replaceable straps for swapping. On top of all this, you get IP68 water and dust resistance also, which is always a nice addition on a wearable.

There's an Apple Watch-inspired app menu on the Foxin FoxFit Pulse.

All of the widgets and functions are easy to navigate to and use. There’s even a main app menu when you swipe on the left that is heavily inspired by the Apple Watch series. Heart rate tracking and other sports modes are fairly accurate and most other functions work as expected.

The watch doesn’t take false readings when worn incorrectly, step tracking is consistent and the find phone option is super handy.

The watch has good battery life that could last you about two weeks or more with light to moderate use, and while the magnetic charging was easy to use, it was also super slow so you will need to plan your charging cycles a bit or leave the device charging overnight.

Heart rate tracking and other sports modes are fairly accurate and most other functions work as expected.

Foxin FoxFit Pulse: What’s not good?

My major issue with the watch is that many elements left me feeling like the on-device software is half-baked. For instance, the music control feature simply refused to work with popular apps like YouTube Music and Spotify. The camera shutter feature does let you take a picture within the companion Yfit pro app, but lacks basic functions like scrolling through pictures you’ve taken and no option to delete them.

The polished watchfaces let you have a peek at elements like heart rate and battery levels but clicking on these mini-widgets don’t let you jump straight to the function, something you can do on most watches these days. Instead, you will have to manually go there via the app menu.

There is also a firmware upgrade option in the companion app, where we found no update to rectify these issues. Hopefully, one arrives in the near future for the much-needed fixes.

Verdict: Should you buy the Foxin FoxFit Pulse?

The FoxFit Pulse is available for Rs 4,249 on Amazon and Rs 3,899 on the brand’s website. However, we feel it isn’t a great buy at either of these prices. A number of good wearables you now get at under Rs 5,000 offer everything that the FoxFit Pulse gets right, without the cons. There is potential here with a proper software update, like we mentioned above, but until that happens, you may want to look at other options in the segment.