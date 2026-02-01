‘It’s the placebo effect you pay for’: Why this Rs 13,499 air purifier is actually perfect for the ‘sad reality’ of NCR homes

Having used air purifiers for more than 10 years, I believe simple devices are better for Indian homes because you can watch the air quality levels drop right before your eyes. It is the placebo effect of this visual proof that you are often paying for, as most people do not need the extra fancy features. The Forbes 355 Surround 360° Air Purifier fits into this simple category.

The Forbes 355 Surround 360° Air Purifier is a practical, easy-to-use device that works quietly in a corner to lower indoor pollution. When the box arrived, I thought it might be empty because the device is so light. I set it up in less than two minutes. You just lock the top motor onto the bottom bin that holds the filter. The top has a touch panel with easy buttons to change the mode and fan speed. The LED in the center shows the dust levels (PM 2.5) in the room.