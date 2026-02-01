‘It’s the placebo effect you pay for’: Why this Rs 13,499 air purifier is actually perfect for the ‘sad reality’ of NCR homes

Having used air purifiers for more than 10 years, I believe simple devices are better for Indian homes because you can watch the air quality levels drop right before your eyes. It is the placebo effect of this visual proof that you are often paying for, as most people do not need the extra fancy features. The Forbes 355 Surround 360° Air Purifier fits into this simple category.
The Forbes 355 Surround 360° Air Purifier is a practical, easy-to-use device that works quietly in a corner to lower indoor pollution. When the box arrived, I thought it might be empty because the device is so light. I set it up in less than two minutes. You just lock the top motor onto the bottom bin that holds the filter. The top has a touch panel with easy buttons to change the mode and fan speed. The LED in the center shows the dust levels (PM 2.5) in the room.
You can also use the SmartLife app. It connects to the device using Wi-Fi and lets you control the purifier from your phone. The app shows the dust levels in your room and the pollution levels in your neighborhood. It also shows the health of the filter, so you know when to buy a new one. The filter has a four-stage purification system with a pre-filter, an activated charcoal filter, a true H13 HEPA filter and a Plasma filter layer.
I recently returned from a trip to Kerala and hoped the air quality in Noida had improved. While it was better than when I left, it was still much worse than the clean air in Kerala. For people living near New Delhi, this is a sad reality. Within one minute of turning on the Forbes 355, the LED showed a reading of 160 in my bedroom. In normal mode, the purifier worked for about 10 minutes to bring this number down to 50. In an hour, it dropped to under 20, though it went up every time I opened a door or window. I found that using the “fast” setting with the Plasma mode helped clean the air even more quickly.
I was very impressed by how quiet the Forbes 355 is. When it is in “auto” or “sleep” mode and the air is clean, it makes almost no noise. I had to check if it was still on. This is a stark contrast to other purifiers that make a whirring sound while working. You can also set a timer for it to turn off after a few hours — this is very helpful at night when you don’t need it running after the air is already clean.
At Rs 13,499, I recommend the Forbes 355 Surround 360° for anyone who needs a reliable machine to keep their air clean all day and night. It does everything it needs to do without being too complicated. That is perfect for most homes.
