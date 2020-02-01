The MarQ Turbostream stick obviously ends up competing with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, which is one of the most popular streaming devices in the market. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola) The MarQ Turbostream stick obviously ends up competing with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, which is one of the most popular streaming devices in the market. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola)

MarQ is the Flipkart brand which has its own line of televisions, washing machines, microwave ovens, and a host of other home appliances. The brand recently entered the laptop market as well. The MarQ streaming stick, based on the Android TV platform with Chromecast built-in. The MarQ Turbostream stick obviously ends up competing with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, which is one of the most popular streaming devices in the market. But does MarQ offer enough to stand out and can it be a good enough option to consider against Amazon’s Fire TV? Here’s our review.

Flipkart MarQ Turbostream Media Streaming Device review:

So what does it do?

Like any other streaming stick on the market, the MarQ Turbostream will convert your regular old TV into a Smart TV and give you access to OTT-content apps like Hotstar, Netflix, YouTube, Zee5, etc. There’s no Amazon Prime Video on this, but that shouldn’t surprise anyone.

It works on the Android 9 TV platform, and the user interface looks very similar to the plain Android TV platform that I have seen have seen on devices from OnePlus, Motorola TVs, etc.

What all does it come with?

The box includes the streaming stick, there’s a remote, which looks very similar to the Amazon Fire TV stick’s remote. There’s a USB charging cable, HDMI cable to connect the stick to the TV, and an IR Blaster Cable, power adapter and two batteries for the remote.

The remote comes with a dedicated YouTube, Netflix button, a button for the Google Assistant along with volume up and down and a mute button. There’s also a Home button, a back button, a dedicated power button as well, which you can use to turn the TV on or off.

It also includes Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, dual-band WIFI support along with Dolby Audio support. It comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB on board storage. The device has support for Chromecast built-in, so you can stream content from your smartphone too.

How does it work?

Setting up the MarQ TV is quite easy actually. Just plug the stick into the HDMI port with the given cable, and then attach to the power adapter. I didn’t use the infrared sensor on the device to connect the remote to the TV, given my television comes with one and the remote worked fine without this. There is also the option of connecting the TV to the remote via Bluetooth.

Once the stick is inserted into the TV, go to the input source settings and choose the relevant HDMI port. After that you have to connect the stick to the WIFI in your house, and sign into your official Google account. One thing I really appreciated in the MarQ stick was the on-screen keyboard, which had all letters of the alphabet available in all caps, in small, numerals and symbols all available in one screen.

When it comes to complicated passwords, this was certainly one of the easiest interfaces I have encountered on a TV in quite some time. After you have set up the MarQ stick, it will open the Android TV interface. On top you can keep favourite apps pinned. Initially, there was only Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Movies and Google Play Store, and I added Hotstar later on, given that this is where I tend to consume most of my content.

The panels below are pulling content from Netflix, YouTube, etc depending on what you tend to watch quite often. With the Google Play Store, you can download other compatible apps and the list includes games, apps like Spotify, Zee5, Hungama, Voot, Zee5, Sony Live, Facebook Watch, among others.

There’s no JioTV yet on the stick. The stick plays content at 1080p resolution at 60FPS, so the viewing experience is actually quite good. The MarQ stick is quite smooth and responsive in regular performance as well. The only time I had an issue was when I tried to buy a movie from Google Play Movies. While it looked like I had managed to authorise the purchase, in the end the app just got stuck and the transaction failed, which was strange.

Flipkart MarQ Turbostream Media Streaming Device Verdict

The Flipkart MarQ product does all the required tasks well. It has the Android 9.0 platform, and support for most of the major apps that users would want access to in order to consume a wide variety of content. Performance-wise there were no issues either, and setting up the device is simple, which is always a bonus. The device has very little flaws, and if you’re okay forgoing Amazon Prime Video, then it can certainly be considered.

Still, the Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, which has an excellent interface and supports apps like Apple TV+, and of course Amazon Prime Video at Rs 3,999. Plus there is a 4K version of the Amazon stick, though it is more expensive at Rs 5,999.

