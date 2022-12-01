Flexpad review: Is this foldable treadmill worth buying?

Every day, I see a treadmill stationed in the extreme corner of our tenant’s verandah. It’s one of those traditional treadmills that requires a large space to accommodate. As much as I remember, I have seen similar treadmills in most Indian homes. But the Flexpad is different. Not only does it have a more compact design, but it still comes with the standard features of a regular treadmill and also has the ability to stream classes. I am not exactly a treadmill person, but the Flexpad introduced me to a walking workout I have been reluctant to try. I gave it a shot, tried the Flexpad for a few weeks, and here’s my take on a compact treadmill that is a solid bet for small spaces.

Flexpad price in India (as reviewed): Rs 27,999

How I tested

Let’s clear it up right away: I am not an expert in home gym equipment and machines. The purpose to review the Flexpad was to get experience with a foldable yet “smart” treadmill that’s aimed at those who are tight on space. I tested the treadmill for several weeks, taking every kind of class available on Flexnest’s platform. I regularly used the treadmill, with walking sessions lasting anywhere between 20 to 25 minutes, long enough to soak in sweat. Here’s what I found after weeks of testing the Flexpad, from the initial delivery, and setting it up to actually using the machine.

When you are done with a workout, the treadmill folds up for easy storage.

Delivery and easy setup

The delivery team at Flexnest told me about the day and time the treadmill would arrive and the delivery guy called me in advance to set up the machine at my home. After I got the treadmill delivered via courier, I was told in advance that an expert from Flexnest would come to my place and set up the machine. The treadmill, which came in a large box, was well-packaged and protected. The box featured the treadmill, the power cord, a wireless remote, the safety clip, the manual, and a set of screws for setup. The expert from Flexnest spent roughly 45 minutes getting the treadmill in action, and then the guy asked me if I needed to ask any questions about the machine.

The digital display keeps track of your time, distance, calories burned, and speed.

Perfect for small spaces

One look at the Flexpad, and it’s clear the treadmill is made for compact spaces. This treadmill is nicely sized at 27 inches wide and 52 inches long. So, you are roughly getting a walking surface that is 15.75 inches wide and 41 inches long. I prioritise features like foldability, compact design, and build, after all, investing in a treadmill is a long investment.

Weighing 45 kg, the Flexpad isn’t as heavy as conventional treadmills and that’s exactly what I was looking at. When you are done with the treadmill, the handlebar can be easily folded and since the machine itself has wheels around, it can be stored underneath a bed or sofa. By the way, you can also do a workout by folding the handlebars.

There’s a safety latch on both sides that will release the handlebar on top of the handlebar. The handrail is also not adjustable and is fixed, meaning it’s less ideal for tall runners. There’s also a holder for your phone or tablet for streaming classes (more on that later).

You can also connect your phone directly to the treadmill via Bluetooth and play music through its built-in speakers. The speakers are pretty loud, good enough for listening to speakers but lack bass. Next to the speakers is an LED display that shows your running speed and calories burned.

The remote control comes in handy for controlling the speed.

The performance

The folding design also includes a large belt. There is nothing different about the belt. Running on this treadmill didn’t feel any different; it’s a non-slip belt, supporting all types of running shoes. The treadmill itself has shock absorber pads on the bottom of the frame that can be levelled on any surface. The treadmill is designed with a 1.0 horsepower motor. Mine was installed in the common sitting area, and later I shifted the treadmill to my room. I spent the majority of my time using the Flexpad in the common area. It’s that part of the house where there’s always chatter. There were times when I was running on the treadmill and my dad was watching the TV at the same time. The treadmill was surprisingly quiet, and my father did not complain once about any noise from the Flexpad. I don’t mind recommending the Flexpad if you are keen to have a treadmill for your home office/office.

The treadmill has a minimum speed of 2 km an hour and goes up to 12 km an hour. You can also track your progress from start to finish using the LED display on the handlebar that shows your distance, calories burned, time, and more. When you are done, fold it down and take it out only when needed.

The Flexpad also comes with a wireless remote that is useful for adjusting the speed depending on your fitness goals. The remote can also be used to power on/off the treadmill. It’s super convenient, I must say.

The treadmill is designed with a 1.0 horsepower motor.

The classes

There are hundreds of classes, with new content being added frequently on the Flexnest app. If you are new, you can start with beginner-level classes. There are tons of walking classes to choose from. Depending on the mood, I would spend 10 to 12 minutes on each class depending on the mood. Then there are instructors. What has worked in my case, is the freedom to stream classes whenever I feel like working out, regardless of the time. I remember I had done low-intensity workouts in the afternoon when I needed to take a little break from work.

Should you buy the Flexpad?

Although the Flexpad is still a treadmill, its folding design and a built-in tablet holder to stream classes make it a winner in every sense. At Rs 27,999, the Flexpad features a sleeker design, making it easier to move in and move out in smaller spaces. With features like integrated Bluetooth speakers and a super quiet motor along with its ease and portability, the Flexpad is a value-for-money treadmill even if it seems expensive on paper.