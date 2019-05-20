Fitbit Inspire HR review: Complete fitness package on a budget

Fitbit is a brand that instantly pops-up in your head when thinking of fitness trackers. That’s because Fitbit has created a niche for its products and is among the leading smart band companies in the world. Fitbit smart bands start at a price of Rs 6,999 for its new Inspire.

For those who want heart rate tracking as well, there is Inspire HR, which is priced at Rs 8,999. The Inspire HR from the company’s 2019 line-up of devices, has a swim-proof design, comes with a plastic band, and offers up to five days of battery life. We spent a few weeks with the device and here is our full review.

Fitbit Inspire HR price in India: Rs 8,999

Fitbit Inspire HR review

I will start with what I liked the most about this device – the Inspire HR is so lightweight that you will barely notice it on your wrist. The review unit that we got had a black plastic band and a black OLED display. The band is interchangeable, so you can customise your look.

The OLED display itself is quite small and thin and the plastic band feels quite light. This is the idea device for those who are upgrading from a simple band with no display and this is where the screen will come in handy.

It has a small button on the left, which can be pressed to go back from a menu or simply wake the device. The user interface is fairly simple. You swipe up to get stats like the number of steps, heart rate, calories burned, etc. But I found more convenient to glance through all my fitness stas at one place in the app rather than swiping to see one thing at a time.

Fitbit Inspire HR shows onscreen notifications for calls, messages as well, but there is a limit to the text you can read on the screen itself. So, you get an idea of who is calling or whether the message is worth picking up your phone and replying to.

I wore the Inspire HR pretty much the entire day till I got back from the gym. I found the step counts and heart rate data to be mostly accurate and reliable, which is great. It comes with support for 15 different indoor and outdoor activities for those who are interested.

One of the impressive features for me was its SmartTrack automatic activity tracking, which a lot of people who forget to start their exercises on smart devices will appreciate. On most occasions, it was accurately able to automatically detect when I began to exercise, which I found quite useful.

You can also set goal-based activities for yourself and set reminders to for instance, take a quick walk. There is sleep tracking as well, though I was not really comfortable wearing the device to sleep except for on one day initially and I found the sleep pattern data reliable. Wearing the Inspire HR for long hours, especially in summer was not a very pleasant experience for me. The OLED display presses against your skin, which left marks on my wrist, so I had to adjust it constantly. So pick the right size for you and find fabric bands that breathe.

The band is water-resistant up to 50m, which means you can take it for a swim as well.

I could easily squeeze around five days worth of usage and I hardly had to worry about charging the device during the review period. It also charges quickly, which I liked. You will know when the battery is low as it will remind you well in advance.

Fitbit Inspire HR review: Verdict

Fitness bands make sense for people who are really motivated, otherwise those notifications to complete a certain number of steps or get up from your desk to take a walk around every hour will most likely be ignored.

Fitbit Inspire HR is a great budget option for those looking for a complete fitness tracking package on a budget. It looks stylish, is swim proof, has heart rate and sleep tracking, and supports up to 15 activities. I’d also recommend the device to people who have just started their fitness routine and want an affordable smart tracker that does it all.