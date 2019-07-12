Fingers Resonance wireless earphones review: It’s different

It is not every day you pair a Bluetooth device to hear a distinctly Indian voice giving the status. But that is exactly what you will hear with the new Fingers Resonance wireless in-ear headphones. Fingers is an Indian company with dreams of making products for the Indian market, so no surprises here.

Advertising

Fingers Resonance has no surprises in terms of design either and uses the popular, also a bit stale, neckband form factor. It has a soft band that connects the two ends, one of which has the controls. There are two colourful earbuds which are heavy in a good kind of way. And no, they don’t stick to each other like in the OnePlus Bullets 2. The device is comfortable to wear for long hours and the design poses no issues.

Fingers Resonance claims to be the world’s first 3D resonance in-ear headphones. Now, what does that mean? I had to search a bit to find that there is not much out there to explain this exact phrase. The closest was Resonance Audio, which is an SDK Google has launched to help offer 3D audio to go with VR video.

Based on this insight I tried out a few 3D spatial audio files on YouTube and the experience was pretty good and better than what I had experienced with other wireless earphones. But I am not sure this is what the 3D Resonance earphones is supposed to mean.

Advertising

The audio profile while listening to regular audio is very different from what I have tried so far. This is a peculiar tuning, somewhere flatter than what I would consider a neutral audio profile. While initially, I was not sure, using the headphone for a few days, I did get used to the music on this. However, this is best avoided for heavy metal, or even when you have to listen to something shrill.

Listening to an A.R. Rahman playlist that collates his best from Tamil and Hindi, the Resonance does come out as an earphone that you can use for your daily music. Also, it appears — thanks to a few calls to the PR — that the 3D resonance is a woofer system that gives the earphones a bit of extra bass. Now, that explains the flat audio profile. Remember, you are not used to hearing woofer sounds in your ear.

At Rs 3,999, I have to say the Fingers Resonance is certainly expensive and it is not the best in this price category. There are much better devices you can buy if you are willing to spend a bit more, like the OnePlus Bullets 2. Buy this to help an Indian brand and if you want to listen to a unique audio profile.