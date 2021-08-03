Epos Adapt 560 review: Be heard loud and clear

Video calls have become a way of life for all of us. But it is still far from being a smooth experience as everything from connectivity to audio and video qualities continue to be a problem for most of us. One of the troubles here is the fact that many of us don’t use specialised devices during our long Zoom or conference calls and thus struggle to make an impact. But if you are willing to spend money on showing you mean business, then there are way to improve both your audio and video quality.

The Epos Adapt 560 is aimed for those who want to work in a connected environment, wherever they are. The on-ear earphones come with Bluetooth connectivity and active noise cancellation so that you can focus on your work. The earphones are certified for use with Microsoft Team and come with a foldable microphone so that you are heard loud and clear.

The Epos Adapt 560 understands the conditions it might be used in and knows that not all of them will be with the wireless convenience we are so used to now. So the earphones come with a dongle adapter to make your old workstation Bluetooth enabled. If that also does not work you can go wired too with the USB-C port.

The microphone is attached to the right ear cup, which also houses the volume, power and ANC controls. The Adapt 560 can be folded flat and into each other for easy storage in the pouch supplied with the product.

The audio quality on the Adapt 560 is top notch. So much so that you can used this just to relax and enjoy your best playlists. Not much of a surprise though given that the company has a 115-year-old legacy and comes in partnership with Sennheiser. The audio is rich and has all the layers you are looking for in a premium audio device. I could also feel a bit of bass that stood out when needed.

But then this is not the reason why you would buy the Epos Adapt 560. That would be heard in all the calls that matter and hear everything that matters clearly. The Adapt 560 is the kind of earphone you would wear as soon as you start working and take off when you log off. In between it can be connected to and switch between all your devices. For me it danced between the iPhone, Mac and iPad, often not even needing a toggle to switch from one device to the other. And always, with no complaints from the other side who could hear me much clearer than before because of the mic that was now closer to my mouth.

The ANC is good, but not top draw. It was good enough to cut the drone of my badly fitted ceiling fan, but not powerful enough to drain it out fully. You feel the ANC as soon as you put on the soft earphones, but it does not usher you into a vacuum. But then, this is a work device and that much of ANC will do for most of us. I also loved how the earphones are comfortable even after long hours. The fact that the microphone almost hides itself when you don’t need it is also a plus point.

My main grouse was that if you fold the earphones flat they still stay connected unlike a lot of the new headphones I have been reviewing over the past couple of years. This means you will take a call on the phone after work and not hear a thing as it is still connected to the earphones. Also, with the top-end price tag the product is not that stylish and have some not so good looking plastic parts around the earphones.

The Epos Edapt 560 can be a great work from home accessory. But with a Rs 29,990 price tag, I am not sure given a choice lot of individuals will buy a headphone like this with a very business styling and top-end pricing. They would rather get a more stylish headphone they can flaunt after work too. So I think this would be more of institutional purchases where the price could again be a bit of stumbling block in certain industries. This could be a great device with price that needs to be tuned as well as its audio quality.