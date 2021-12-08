EKSA E900 Pro gaming headset review: A surprise package

While gaming headphones don’t necessarily come cheap, they can really help in delivering a better playing experience. The EKSA E900 Pro is a budget gaming headset that only looks cool and fits comfortably but has a good overall audio reproduction. Here is my review of the EKSA E900 Pro.

EKSA E900 Pro price in India: Rs 3499

EKSA E900 Pro review: Design and comfort

The EKSA E900 Pro has shades of a HyperX headset in terms of aesthetics, giving it a premium look. The headset (including the headband) is made mostly from plastic but has aluminum forks holding the cup. You will also notice small exposed red coloured wires run to each cup, adding a distinct look to the headset. Cushioning on the ear cups consists of soft faux leather that fits perfectly around my ears; the cushion along the underside of the headband is comfortable too.

The E900 Pro are fairly stable headphones. They stayed on my head while I was gaming but they aren’t ideal for running or working out. The headset isn’t exactly portable and even seems heavier than it looks, but the cushioned ear cups make it a comfortable fit. The headset comes with a high-quality leatherette pouch, which does a fine job protecting the headphones against scratches.

Feature-wise, the E900 Pro doesn’t disappoint. It comes with a detachable 3.5mm cable and a USB-C to USB-A cable in the box. Along the underside of the left ear cup is where you’ll find most of the buttons, including the 3.5mm audio jack, the volume wheel, mute controls, USB-C charging port, and the detachable boom mic slot. When you plug in the headset over USB, red lights on the earcups light up, a small element that adds a funky touch to the design.

EKSA E900 Pro review: Audio performance and microphone

I tested the E900 Pro on my Surface Pro, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo 3DS XL. I played games, watched movies, and listened to music with the headphones on. The sound quality is okay, with decent mids and lows but the bass is a bit boomy. While playing Persona 4 Golden on the PS Vita, you will hear important game elements but the depth was lacking. That is not to say the headset sounds bad or something like that. Listening to Sweet Harmony by The Beloved, the music and vocals sounded good, although the headphones don’t get very loud. Unlike typical budget gaming headsets where the microphone is fixed, this one has a retractable microphone. I must say, the retractable microphone offers top-notch voice quality, but it does pick a fair amount of background noise. The EKSA E900 Pro also features a virtual 7.1 surround.

EKSA E900 Pro review: Should you buy them?

There is nothing wrong with the EKSA E900 Pro. The gaming headset is presented as if they cost a lot more and consumers will get a lot of value for the price. That’s true, because this wired headset does live up to a lot of parameters including looks and comfortable fit, USB-C support, and carrying bag. The reason why you would want to buy this gaming headset is the price, which is comparatively low when compared to similar offerings from HyperX and Logitech. The audio performance isn’t earth-shattering but it’s not disappointing either when you consider the price. To sum it up, the EKSA E900 Pro can be used in a variety of scenarios like attending video calls, watching movies, or listening to music. That said, they are a solid choice for gaming, thanks to a comfy fit and a nice balance of audio.