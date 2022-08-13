scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Dyson V15 Detect review: More power and intelligence in your daily cleaner

The Dyson V15 Detect is a wireless vacuum cleaner that lets you quickly take care of dust and other dropped or spilt mishaps without getting your hands dirty, but is it worth its price? Find out in our full review below.

Rating: 4 out of 5
Rs. 62,900
Written by Nandagopal Rajan | New Delhi |
August 13, 2022 11:08:01 am
dyson v15 detect review, dyson v15 detect,Here's our full review of the Dyson V15 Detect. (Image Source: Nandagopal Rajan/ The Indian Express)

I still remember the first vacuum cleaner demo I witnessed, about three decades back. The salesman dumped some sand and dust he had brought with him on our red oxide floor and proceeded to suck it clean with his contraption in a few seconds. We were all awed as the clean up had not involved the use of either a broom or a wet mop. Though still not as popular as in the West, vacuum cleaners as a concept don’t need to be explained anymore to Indian users. But companies like Dyson still find value in using technology to reinforce the value of a vacuum cleaner, to ensure they are used well. This is where a product like the Dyson V15 Detect stands out.

Dyson V15 Detect

The Dyson V15 Detect carries forward the hand-held design of the V series, but is a tad bit more handy offering a good gun-like grip. Since the motor has been revamped to add more suction, this seems to have a larger, and slightly more heavier build than the earlier models.

dyson v15 detect review, dyson v15 detect, The Dyson V15 Detect offers a good gun-like grip. (Image Source: Nandagopal Rajan/ The Indian Express)

The most interesting aspect for me is the LED panel at the back of the unit that lets one change the suction power and also shows you the kind of dirt being collected. After every cleaning session I was checking to see what kind of dust my apartment was accumulating. It turned out that most of the particles were under 10 microns, while there were some as big as 180 microns.

Also Read |Philips SpeedPro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner review: The new way to clean your home

There are three modes you can switch between — Eco, Medium and Power. The latter is needed only for extra stubborn cobwebs, like the ones that have made my jute lantern home. For regular usage the Eco mode worked well enough for me.

Other than the better motor, the V15 Detect also has the laser guide light to show you what’s on your floor. Now, this feature is available only with the floor cleaning attachment. As you move this on the floor, the laser light makes dust particles stand out so that you know exactly where to go next. When there is more dirt on the ground, the V15 also intelligently ramps up power to suck it in faster, making this a really smart vacuum cleaner.

dyson v15 detect review, dyson v15 detect, The LED panel at the back of the unit lets one change the suction power and also shows the kind of dirt being collected. (Image Source: Nandagopal Rajan/ The Indian Express)

With the V15 Detect, Dyson is also introducing a new anti-tangle attachment which solves one of the biggest pain points while using vacuum cleaners. Usually there are a lot of stringy things in our homes that get entangled is vacuum cleaner attachments. With this new screw-like attachment, you can pull out whatever gets tangled inside like a wire or string easily — an effective way to solve a vexing problem.

My only issue using the new V15 was that it gets a bit tiring if you are trying to clean stuff above you, because with my weak shoulders it is hard to hold heavy things up for long. In my household, everyone found this hard to manage after a few minutes.

Also Read |Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Review: An investment for the cold, polluted winters

The charge on the V15 lasts about an hour if you are not using the boost mode. In boost, it is maybe about 15 minutes less. The good thing is that when you stowaway the V15, the holder charges the vacuum cleaner back to full power.

dyson v15 detect review, dyson v15 detect, With boost mode on, the V15 Detect can be powered for about 45 minutes on a full charge. (Image Source: Nandagopal Rajan/ The Indian Express)

Cleaning the your dust collections from the device is also very easy and you really don’t have to get your hands dirty to do it. In fact, the snap action is almost like loading a machine gun, adding to the entire cleaning gun vibes of the V series.

Dyson V15 Detect: Should you buy?

Yes, if you are looking for a vacuum cleaner that can be drawn out quickly to clean up the houses before an unannounced guest visit or a child-induced mishap. The V15 is better and more powerful than earlier versions, though it is not pushing a lot of new technologies like you usually expect from a Dyson. That said, this is your best wireless vacuum cleaner by far, if you are willing to spend top dollar for it. At Rs 62,900, the Dyson V15 Detect charges a premium for its extra power and intelligence, but for some households it is well worth it.

