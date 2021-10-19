Dyson Purifier Cool Review: Breathe easy

The slow-burning in my eyes over the past couple of days is just a reminder it’s that time of the year. That time of the year when North India goes under a dome of smoke. And it is also that time of the year when new air purifier technology starts emerging to let Indians breath easy.

Dyson which has had significant visibility in the Indian air purifier market has launched two new air purifiers for the season. While we will keep the premium Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool (HP07) for review later when things get colder and murkier, for now, I have used the Dyson Purifier Cool (TP07) for a week to see how it works.

Dyson Purifier Cool (TP07)

The Dyson Purifier Cool takes forward the trademark design from the UK tech major. In fact, the design is very similar to earlier models with a long fan loop on top of the cylindrical filter. There is a colour LED display to show how bad the indoor air is and what level the fan is working at etc. the remote goes on top of the fan and stays there thanks to the magnet.

This Dyson purifier has a colour LED display, which shows the indoor air quality. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ Express image) This Dyson purifier has a colour LED display, which shows the indoor air quality. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ Express image)

Set up is as easy as plug and play once you have pushed in the HEPA filters into the cylinder at the bottom. You can go to the Dyson app and add the air purifier to get the situation inside your house, as well as in your town. Plus, you can control the device remotely via the app too.

During the first few days, I noticed that the air quality was in the poor range for more than a few hours every day. And the chances are this window will only expand in the coming days as we come closer to Diwali. Running in auto, the Dyson Purifier Cool takes only a few minutes now to bring the levels to normal. And I’m talking of large living room with an open kitchen, which is a challenge in itself with the kind of cooking we indulge in.

Dyson claims that its purifier, along with being compliant to the HEPA H13 standard, also “captures H1N1 virus and 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns such as allergens, bacteria, virus, pollen and mould spores”. The design ensures that it locks in whatever has been sucked in and nothing escapes from the sides. As with any air purifier, you will have to trust the company on this as these are things we humans can’t see or experience.

This is one of the most stylish air purifiers. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ Express image) This is one of the most stylish air purifiers. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ Express image)

But on the things that we can experience, the Dyson does a good job. For one, this model is far quieter than any of the earlier models. In fact, at least on two nights I forgot to switch it off at night because I didn’t realise it was on. Then when the indoor air quality deteriorates, like when there is a tadka being processed in our open kitchen, the air purifier steps up and works extra hard to bring the levels down to normal.

The LED screen too has far more options than before with VOC and NO2 added to the regular PM 10 and PM 2.5.

The Cool in the air purifier’s name is for the fan feature of the device. It does a good job as a room fan and covers a good expanse when you switch on swivel mode.

Overall, the Dyson Purifier Cool is one of the most stylish and versatile air purifiers you can buy at the moment. But then it’s also a premium device with a Rs 45,900 price tag. However, for many homes that will be a small price to pay for breathing easy this pollution season.