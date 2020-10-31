Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool review: New features, more peace of mind

Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool review

It is 6.30 am and I switch on the Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool air purifier in my living room. In a few seconds the small LED display shows numbers that are going up, turning from green to yellow, orange and red in the process. Finally, it settles at a purple 359, a warning that the PM2.5 levels inside my house are almost six times the permissible value.

It takes the powerful air purifier about 45 minutes to bring down the levels to a more breathable 100 in the open living room. An hour later, the Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool is holding fort, and the levels are now a green 35. It whirrs on all day, offering the promise of clean air, the only panacea for the toxic air we breathe in many of India’s cities.

Dyson has been pushing premium air purifiers into the Indian market for a few years now and this year it has refreshed its unique line up with the Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool. This one is unique too and as the name suggests humidifies the air as it goes about cleaning it and offering a fan-like breeze too. However, the design is a lot like the earlier models, but there are interesting changes.

At the bottom of the air purifiers, just below Dyson’s patented motors, is a transparent compartment which you fill with water. It is this water that is used to humidify the air. If there is no water in this container, then the humidifying is switched off on its own. With the humidifier on, you can feel that the air is a bit cooler that it should be. Dyson claims indoor air which is more dry because of air conditioners or room heaters, can actually let bacteria thrive. This is why humidifiers help in such conditions.

The other change is that the tower itself does not swivel like before. Instead, there are these grooves inside the tower that open up and move to both sides when you want to oscillate the air. I found this to be a cleaner way to do it, though the theatre of the swivelling tower is now gone. There is also the diffused mode where the grooves point backward and breeze does not hit you directly.

There is a full-fledged remote that sticks to the top of the tower like before. You can use it to adjust the fan speed and the amount of humidification. You can opt for auto in both. And there is a sleep mode too. I used the fan at full speed to bring the pollution levels down fast and then switched to auto mode to maintain the air quality. The small display up front shows AQI levels drop as you keep the Dyson on. Interestingly, the device can show the levels of four different pollutants in the room — PM2.5, PM10, VOC and NO2. All of this data and controls work via the Dyson app too.

Dyson throws its air across the room in a very unique fashion and because of this, it does not matter where you place the purifier in your room. Within a few minutes it would have sucked in the polluted air and pushed out clean air to all parts of the room using the air multiplier technology. Interesting, I had my old air purifier placed in the adjacent room, which does not have a door. After a few hours the air purifier too was displaying similar PM2.5 levels as the Dyson.

My only grouse, with the water at the base, it becomes very hard to move the air purifier around the house. Also, in my room, the white loop on top seemed to be accumulating a lot of dust within a short span of time.

At a price of Rs 55,900, the Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool is among the more expensive air purifiers you can buy. But the plethora of features and the fact that this can even work as a fan giving cool air, makes it a worthy investment. Buy this for a better peace of mind in these polluted times.

