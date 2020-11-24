Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic review: The hot air purifier for this oddball year

The Dyson Pure Hot + Cool is an air purifier of the quality you would expect from Dyson. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

We all know it will be an understatement to say this year was different. But even in this unprecedented year, there seems to be more surprises hidden. Delhi for instance has been blessed with clear blue skies soon after Diwali, when usually the city struggles to spot the sun post the festival. I was fooled by those clean skies too, till I switched on the latest Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic.

The late November chill started getting to my bones as I sat down to work early today morning, I decided it was time to test the heating powers of the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool. As I switched the tower on and adjusted the temperature to 28 degrees, I noticed that the air purifier started whirring at really high power. Set in auto, the air purifier was trying to bring the PM2.5 levels inside the living room from 415 to something more breathable. All when the skies outside were crystal clear. I took a standalone air quality reader outside to verify — the reading on my terrace, a shocking 439.

This air purifier can automatically sense the indoor air pollution and purify a room. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) This air purifier can automatically sense the indoor air pollution and purify a room. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

The Dyson Pure Hot + Cool is an air purifier of the quality you would expect from Dyson, but it is also compact and comes with the added advantage of being a room heater. So this is one gadget that serves the purpose of two.

The shape is similar to the Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool, which I reviewed last month, but this is not as tall and the fan loop on top is much smaller. The fan can do a full swivel, while you can also change the angles of the tower itself to point the airflow up or down. There is the familiar LED on the front and the filters go in the cylinder below like always.

Set up is as easy as plug and play and you can use the Dyson Link app to connect the device to the internet and control it remotely. The info the app can show is also displayed on the LED panel and controlled by the remote.

About 30 minutes after I switched on the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool, the air purifier has worked overtime to bring the PM2.5 levels down by about a hundred. But it takes just a minute for the numbers to shoot up as I open the front door to bring in the newspapers. It takes another hour for it to bring the numbers below 100. Ideally, given the quality of Delhi air, it is better to just let it run non stop till the pollution season is over, especially when you have small children at home. The app gives a clear indication of how the air quality in your room has been over the past day and week.

It can project 290 litres of purified air per second in a room. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ It can project 290 litres of purified air per second in a room. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express

Maybe because of the smaller size of the purifier, the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool took more time than the Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool to bring down pollution levels in the room. I have a feeling the humidifier in the latter played a role in helping reign in the particulate matter levels.

I really loved the heater part of the device, for given how Dyson’s air flow works with the fans and the swivel, the hot air circulates around the room really fast bringing it to the desired temperature. But I think the heater in the air purifiers also means it needs a power plug, unlike the other Dyson devices I have used for. If you live in a house where these are hard to come by, it could get a bit complicated. So do keep this aspect in mind.

At a price point of Rs 61,900, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic is clearly not for everyone, but we should look at the pricing from the point of its utility. If you were planning to buy a room heater and air purifier this year, then this could be one of the options to look at.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd