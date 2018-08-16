Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower Air Purifier review: Value for money and some style for the house Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower Air Purifier review: Value for money and some style for the house

Recently on a trip abroad I got a bit of a shock as a stepped out of the aircraft in London. The air hit me smack on the face, almost like I was inside a peppermint factory. There was nothing special about the London air, except for the fact that it was many times cleaner than what I’m used to in New Delhi.

While no one is talking about it anymore, the pollution levels in India’s capital region are still many times the normal. We are just used to it now and a faint cry for help escapes the smog only when it gets too thick to breathe in.

In my house, an airpurifer has been whirring away non-stop since around Diwali. The filter inside looks like the lungs they showcase to scare smokers before the start of any movie. Still we don’t care, or we just can’t help it.

Dyson claims it purifies much thinner PM 0.1 particles, something most other players in the market cannot do. Dyson claims it purifies much thinner PM 0.1 particles, something most other players in the market cannot do.

No surprise then that the world’s top air purifier companies have made a beeline for India. While there is not much you can do out in the open other than get out of the city itself, inside the home they say you can control the quality with their devices.

The latest to bring its airpufier to India is Dyson. The company that used to make innovative bladeless fans has evolved to air purifiers that take bladeless to a new level altogether.

Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower Air Purifier

Dyson’s Pure Cool Link Tower Air Purifier is an out-of-the-box concept and you realise this as soon as you take the device out of the box. It has a loop that clips on the bottom unit that houses the motor and purifiers. The loop is actually a bladeless fan that throws air far and wide.

So the unit can be placed anywhere in your house and air will reach there. In fact, the fan is good enough for early summers and you don’t need an AC or traditional fan during the period. There is no other air purifier that can claim this.

The Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower Air Purifier is an out-of-the-box concept The Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower Air Purifier is an out-of-the-box concept

Setting up the Dyson is easy and the device creates a WiFi of its own, which you can link on the phone using the Dyson app. The app lets you control all features of the purifier and there is also a tiny remote that does the same.

On the app you can also schedule the fan and control it from anywhere in the world. The app offers from good presets that switch the device on before you wake up in the morning and just before you come back home in the evening.

However, the best way to use the Dyson is in auto. Thanks to sensors on its body it can identify the dust levels and adjust purification as needed. In my home it meant the device usually switches on and full blast. In about an hour, it was able to bring down the levels from over 250 PM2.5 to half and further down after that.

The Dyson Air Purifier App.

Dyson claims it purifies much thinner PM 0.1 particles, something most other players in the market cannot do. It has a glass mesh, which others do not and this ensures that the smaller particles are filtered even before they reach the HEPA pleats. The filter life is also more than most of the completion.

However, when I look at the streaks of dust on the Dyson loop in my East Delhi house, I fear if this stylishly designed device from Europe is really up to the rigours of India. We are not talking about just pollution here, there is dust, grime and soot in our houses which you would never encounter in most other geographies. This will be a challenge.

But looking at what is available in the market, Dyson’s Pure Cool Link Air Purifier Tower is not really that expensive at Rs 43,900. There seems to be a clear value addition thanks to the sleek design and the fan function.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd