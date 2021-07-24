Dyson Omni-glide review: Goes everywhere, cleans everything

The pandemic has forced most of us to be atmanirbhar, at least in matters of our household. From doing the dishes to mopping the floors, we realised that self-service is the best as we cooped up in our homes for weeks on end. This has also prompted many of us to invest in technology to help us out. Faced with tonnes of dishes after never-ending work hours, I invested in a dishwasher as well as a cleaning robot. Both of these will be legacies of the pandemic for my household.

This is the same mindset Dyson will be hoping to cash in on with its new Omni-glide handheld vacuum cleaners.

Dyson Omni-Glide

The new Dyson Omni-Glide is primarily meant for those who are obsessed with cleaning hard floors, which translates to most Indians. Look at this as a motorised version of your mop, without the water. Also, this is a very light-weight model, which means you can clean for longer without your hands giving up.

The Dyson Omni-glide is priced at Rs 34,900.

The Dyson Omni-Glide too draws on the company’s light-sabre design, but is more stick-like and does not offer the hand-grip like in earlier V series models. the lack of the grip means, this has lesser space to hold a larger battery and has a relatively shorter run-time of around 45 minutes on a full charge.

The design is stylish, elegant and also futuristic, with most things Dyson — I never thought I would be writing sentences like this for a vacuum cleaner. Also, in the bid to make this compact, Dyson has made some interesting adjustments. The crevasse tool has a brush that can retract, the fluffy cleaner head almost folds flat and can squeeze inside small spaces and the bin is relatively smaller than earlier models.

The fluffy cleaner is what Dyson seems to be most happy with. I too was impressed by how it works almost like a Gillette blade head, twisting and turning to the contours of my living room floor and the many obstacles it presents. It folds almost flat to go under the sofa and can glide sideway to clean the space between by fridge and the wall. All very convenient.

Also, while it does a good job of the hard floors, I realised that this head was better for the carpets too as it does not end up pulling out fires from it like hard brushes. Then it is convenient that the fluffy heads can be pulled out and cleaned if needed.

There is a smaller head with brushes in case you want to agitate the dust off a carpet or from the mattress to clean it for good. The crevasse tool helps you reach the high spots and sucks in spiders like the Ghost Busters, a feature my 10-year-old was highly appreciative off.

The Dyson Omni-glide has a very lightweight design.

The Omni-glide has two speeds. I ended up switching to max quite a bit to suck up hard dirt from the ground or to pull out stuff stuck in my fabric carpet. But the max mode also drains battery faster and this is clearly why Dyson has made the less powerful mode the default.

The design and weight of the Omni-glide makes it very handy and you can use it in many different ways and as time progresses you will also figure out newer ways to improvise. And this for me is one of the best aspects of this vacuum cleaner.

It is very convenient to remove accumulated dust, dirt, spider webs and Lego blocks from the bin. The bin can even be cleaned if you want to see the innards clearly each time you use the device.

On the negative side, my only issue was the battery life. You would realise the Omni-glide is out of charge just when you wanted to use it. But that is only because I was not using wall dock. If you hang it on the charging dock after each use as intended then there is no issue here.

The Dyson Omni-glide is for those who want to take matters into their own hands, quite literally. It is not cheap though, as with anything Dyson, and carries a premium price tag of Rs 34,900. But then there aren’t many other companies that make vacuum cleaners you can showcase in the living room.